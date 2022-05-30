ARM battles RISC-V at Renesas
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (March 30, 2022)
Renesas Electronics is looking to catch up in the ARM microcontroller and processor markets, but also looking at the emerging RISC-V cores and new spiking AI accelerators to boost machine learning in the Internet of Things (IoT).
At the same time a deal with Arduino aims to drive its chips into many more areas, says Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit of Renesas Electronics talking to eeNews Europe.
“We’ve been doing a lot over the last several years,” said Chittipeddi. “We are primarily strengthening our microcontroller and microprocessor core capabilities which is the heart and soul of the business. We had fallen behind in the ARM ecosystem and we had a strong push to catch up and we have been. We are a long way from being the leader in this market, but the early indicators are good,” he said.
This desire to catch up is reflected by the showing of the first device using the ARM Cortex-M85 core, the highest performance microcontroller core, at Embedded World next month. But with the recent acquisitions of Dialog Semiconductor in the UK and Celeno in Israel the company is adding more wireless capabilities as well as a whole new FPGA business.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- New Open Virtual Platforms Processor Models for ARM, Imagination Technologies, RISC-V and Renesas Accelerate Software Development
- Renesas and SiFive Partner to Jointly-Develop Next-Generation High-End RISC-V Solutions for Automotive Applications
- Embeetle and GigaDevice collaborate to bring a new powerful and simple IDE to ARM and RISC-V based MCUs
- Renesas Selects Andes RISC-V 32-Bit CPU Cores for its First RISC-V Implementation of ASSPs
- Arm Responds to RISC-V, and More
Breaking News
- Will Broadcom milk VMware dry or become a full stack company?
- ARM battles RISC-V at Renesas
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise and SiPearl Partner to Develop HPC Solutions with European Processors and Accelerate Europe's Adoption of Exascale Supercomputers
- SiPearl Collaborates with NVIDIA on Enabling Accelerated Computing Solutions with European Microprocessor
- GBT Filed a Continuation Patent Application for its Long-Range Radio System
Most Popular
- ADTechnology to launch its 5nm A53-based Platform, ADP500 based on Samsung Foundry
- The Value of Small M&A Deals for Chipmakers
- Synopsys Initiates $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Top Three Suppliers Held 94% of 2021 DRAM Marketshare
- Broadcom to Acquire VMware for Approximately $61 Billion in Cash and Stock