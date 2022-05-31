Imagination launches Open Access program, providing scale-ups with a low-cost path to differentiated silicon

Removing licensing fees and accelerating SoC development for growing businesses

London, England - 31st May 2022 – Imagination Technologies announces its Open Access program, offering access for early-stage companies to select class-leading GPU and AI accelerator IP without any licensing costs. This lowers the barriers of entry to SoC design, enabling scale-ups to create advanced IoT and AI products for applications covering smart home, industrial designs for smart cities or smart factories, smart kiosks and signage, healthcare tech and more.

Creating a differentiated SoC from the ground up is an expensive undertaking that requires significant knowledge and resources. Companies choose IP as it lowers costs and risks associated with R&D – allowing them to focus on product differentiation. Imagination Open Access provides early-stage customers access to a choice of silicon-proven IP, lowering overall risk and providing help through technical expertise, class-leading tools, and consistent technical support.

Jim Wallace, Senior Director of Strategic Business Development, Imagination, says: “Enabling innovation at scale-up levels is essential in driving technological progress across the industry. Imagination’s class-leading, high-quality IP is silicon-proven – meaning it significantly reduces design risk for those who need it most. Our PowerVR Series8XE GPU and PowerVR Series3NX NNAs have shipped in multiple markets from mobile and automotive to consumer devices, DTV and DCD applications. By removing the licensing fee for this IP, Open Access offers a more accessible route to cutting-edge SoC creation.”

Zhangxi Tan, co-director at RISC-V International Open Source Laboratory, RIOS Lab, says: “Imagination and RIOS Laboratory have a strong partnership in growing the RISC-V ecosystem, with our PicoRio™ open-source RISC-V computer being the first to benefit from the early stages of the Open Access program. We are also grateful for the consistent support from the Imagination University Program, offering GPU and RISC-V course material that equips the next generation of talent with the tools for success. We look forward to leveraging the Open Access program with major global partners in the PC space.”

Pete Rodriguez, CEO, Silicon Catalyst, says: “Imagination is a trusted member of our In-Kind Partner (IKP) program, offering access to their high-value PowerVR GPU and AI accelerator design IP for our Silicon Catalyst Portfolio Companies. We are delighted that the Open Access program will lower financial barriers, enabling a range of early-stage semiconductor companies to accelerate their SoC development. Combining our comprehensive IKP ecosystem resources with Imagination’s flexible and scalable IP solutions will help support the accelerated growth and market delivery of the innovations being crafted by companies in our Incubator.”

Steve Beckers, Vice President, imec and General Manager, imec.IC-link says: “imec.IC-link is a complete ASIC solutions provider that can manage the full product life cycle for its customers – serving startups, SMEs and established OEMs as well as universities. As a leading value-chain aggregator for TSMC in Europe and the US, we work with partners that enable our customers to accelerate their SoC designs. Imagination’s Open Access program will enable us to combine our imec.IC-link resources to better support scale-up companies in their journeys to success.”

Open Access provides access to four PowerVR Series8XE GPUs and three PowerVR Series3NX NNAs. A software driver is supplied by Imagination, and compatible open-source drivers are now also available in the market, potentially offering even more features, for even greater customer choice.

