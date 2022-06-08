14-bit, 4.32Gsps Ultra high speed Wideband, Time-Interleaved Pipeline ADC IP Cores available for license to customers for wide range of applications

June 8, 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of its’ partners silicon and production proven 14-bit Wideband Time-Interleaved Pipeline ADC IP cores supporting 4.32 Gsps sampling speed in 28nm FDSOI process with full modification rights and unlimited usage.

The 14-bit, 4.32Gsps Pipeline ADC IP Cores is extracted from a production chipset, supporting 60dB Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR) with an input frequency ranging from 54MHz to 1.7GHz, that covers a wide range of applications ranging from Audio Applications, Microcontrollers, to High-speed STB, Wi-Fi and Automotive, Radar and 5G applications.

The ADC IP Cores includes two internal power supply regulators (LDO) for the analog part:

A 1.1v LDO with external decoupling capacitor to reach a high-power rejection ratio,

A 1.5v LDO with internal capacitor for the input buffer and biasing

The digital part is supplied by the external 1.0V.

Pipeline ADC IP Cores is a mixed-signal system, which consists of sample and hold amplifier (SHA), multiplying digital-to-analog Converter (MDAC) and bandgap voltage reference, comparator, switch-capacitor circuits and biasing circuits. This project set up a pipeline ADC IP Cores design flow. It links all the specifications between the system levels and circuit levels together. With this design flow, if the overall ADC IP Cores specifications are given, such as resolution, sampling rate, voltage supply and input signal range, all the sub-block circuitry specifications are achieved.

A pipeline ADC IP Cores consists of several consecutive stages. The differential structured first stage evaluates the most significant bit (MSB) value and then conditions the signal and passes it on to the next stage for an MSB-1 conversion. Each stage executes its operation concurrently with other stages.

T2M’s broad Wireless IP cores also includes Bluetooth Dual mode v5.2 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 22nm ULL, BLE v5.2 / 15.4 (0.5mm2) RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40/55nm, NB-IoT/Cat M UE RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40ULP, Sub6 GHz RF Transceiver IP Cores, all can pe ported to other nodes and foundries as per the customer requirements.

Availability:

These Analog Data convertors IP cores are available for immediate licensing.

