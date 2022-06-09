TEMPO AI chip tapes out with videantis processor platform
Hannover, Germany, June 09, 2022 – videantis GmbH, a leading supplier of deep learning, computer vision, image processing, and video coding solutions, today announced the tape-out of a low-power AI chip based on its v-MP6000UDX unified processing platform. The chip development is part of the European TEMPO project and targets several autonomous driving use cases. TEMPO (Technology and hardware for neuromorphic computing) is an ECSEL JU project supported by the EU Horizon 2020 programme and by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).
The tape-out of the AI chip has been achieved together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS. It constitutes an important milestone of the collaborative research project TEMPO on its way to strengthening the European semiconductor supply chain. Together with automotive application partners like Valeo and InnoSenT, the AI chip will be used within the TEMPO project to accelerate deep learning inference for automotive use cases at a small silicon footprint and low power consumption which previously required high-end compute devices.
The heart of the AI chip is videantis' v-MP6000UDX unified processing platform, which will be used to run various neural networks to process radar, lidar or camera data for object detection, classification, and localization. It is a highly scalable multi-core architecture combined with a tailored bus fabric and multi-banked shared on-chip SRAM which delivers exceptional efficiency and performance for a variety of algorithm types, like deep learning, computer vision, image processing and video coding. The project also makes extensive use of videantis’ comprehensive v CNNDesigner front-to-end tool flow, offering automatic mapping and optimization of neural networks onto the target architecture without requiring deep programming expertise.
About TEMPO
TEMPO (Technology and hardware for neuromorphic computing) is a European innovation project. This project has received funding from the ECSEL Joint Undertaking (JU) under grant agreement No 826655. The JU receives support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, and from Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland. TEMPO was kicked off on the 1st of April 2019 and has a duration of three and a half years. The consortium of this ambitious project consists of no less than nineteen members. Imec takes the lead as the sole Belgian consortium partner. The other consortium members are, for France: CEA-LETI, ST-Microelectronics Crolles, ST-Microelectronics Grenoble, Thales Alenia Space and Valeo. For Germany: Bosch, Fraunhofer EMFT, Fraunhofer IIS, Fraunhofer IPMS, Infineon, Innosent, TU Dresden and videantis. For the Netherlands: imec the Netherlands, Philips Electronics and Philips Medical Systems. For Switzerland: aiCTX and the University of Zürich.
For more information, please visit https://tempo-ecsel.eu/.
About videantis
Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, videantis GmbH is a leading supplier of deep learning and computer vision solutions based on its unified processing platform. With its processor IP, hardware/software-based solutions for deep learning, computer vision, image processing and video coding, as well as its development tools, videantis globally supports semiconductor manufacturers, automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers together with customers in other high-volume embedded markets. videantis has been recognized with the Red Herring Award and multiple Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany.
For more information, please visit https://www.videantis.com.
