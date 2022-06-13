100 dB of SNR, 24-bit stereo audio CODEC with 8 ADC paths, an embedded regulator and headphone/line-out driver
TSMC May 2022 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jun. 10, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for May 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for May 2022 was approximately NT$185.71 billion, an increase of 7.6 percent from April 2022 and an increase of 65.3 percent from May 2021. Revenue for January through May 2022 totaled NT$849.34 billion, an increase of 44.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
TSMC May Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|May 2022
|185,705
|April 2022
|172,561
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|7.6
|May 2021
|112.360
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|65.3
|January to May 2022
|849,343
|January to May 2011
|586,085
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|44.9
|
