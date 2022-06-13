TSMC May 2022 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jun. 10, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for May 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for May 2022 was approximately NT$185.71 billion, an increase of 7.6 percent from April 2022 and an increase of 65.3 percent from May 2021. Revenue for January through May 2022 totaled NT$849.34 billion, an increase of 44.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

TSMC May Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues May 2022 185,705 April 2022 172,561 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 7.6 May 2021 112.360 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 65.3 January to May 2022 849,343 January to May 2011 586,085 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 44.9





