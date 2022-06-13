SkyWater Announces Availability of SRAM Memory Compiler for 90 nm Strategic Rad Hard by Process Offering

Mobile Semiconductor provides IP for SkyWater’s customers developing strategic space, defense and high reliability programs

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. and SEATTLE, Wash. – June 13, 2022 – SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced a new component of its RH90 IP ecosystem to enable 90 nm strategic rad-hard by process solutions for microelectronic devices used in harsh environments. Mobile Semiconductor will provide two static random-access memory (SRAM) compilers for SkyWater customers developing products on its maturing RH90 platform.

This is the latest step in SkyWater’s RH90 technology roadmap. The company has leveraged the $170 million investment by the Department of Defense (DOD) to broaden onshore production capabilities for strategic rad-hard electronics. Through the DOD’s support, SkyWater also provides complementary technologies for commercial applications in extreme environments such as space and medical imaging.

Mobile Semiconductor’s 90 nm strategic rad-hard single port SRAM and dual port SRAM memory compilers are built on a soft error resistant fully depleted silicon on insulator (FDSOI) technology. Strategic rad-hard performance is achieved using dual interlocked storage cell elements (DICE). These compilers incorporate additional innovative rad-hard by design (RHBD) techniques including triple mode redundancy (TMR), DICE latches, and critical charge analysis to reduce single event transients (SET) and single event upset (SEU), as well as bit separation to reduce multi-bit upset (MBU). Optional multi-bit error detection and single-bit error correction is available to reduce soft error rates even further.

SkyWater’s RH90 platform is based on MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s 90 nm FDSOI CMOS process technology with enhancements including dual gate transistors and copper dual damascene interconnect. Early access multi-project wafer (MPW) and dedicated product development engagements are available for customers to develop next generation products.

According to Brad Ferguson, SkyWater’s SVP/GM of aerospace and defense business and chief government affairs officer, “We continue making strides toward maturing and qualifying our Trusted, onshore RH90 foundry technology to support high reliability strategic defense programs. SRAM is a foundational building block for this platform, and our partnership with Mobile Semiconductor has enabled us to offer an SRAM compiler developed specifically to meet our RH90 customers’ performance requirements.”

Mobile Semiconductor’s CEO, Cameron Fisher said, “Mobile Semiconductor has been providing radiation hardened memory compilers to the aerospace industry for over 14 years. We are excited to be working with SkyWater as they set a new standard for hardened microelectronics. I am confident that the performance of these two new rad-hard memory compilers will be of great value to SkyWater’s RH90 customers.”

For more information on SkyWater’s RH90 and Mobile Semiconductor’s SRAM compilers, please visit: Rad-Hard EAP – Skywater Technology.

About Mobile Semiconductor

Mobile Semiconductor, located in Seattle, Washington, is 100 percent U.S.-based and ITAR compliant. The company offers SRAM, ROM and Register File memory compilers optimized for applications requiring small area, ultra-low power, low leakage and/or ultra-high performance. Several of these compilers are RHBD (Rad Hard by Design) and are currently in use in space applications. Mobile Semiconductor’s customers differentiate their products by using these application-optimized memories to meet their high performance and ultra-low power product requirements. For more information, visit: www.mobile-semi.com/.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.





