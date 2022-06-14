Nano power DC-DC converter in TSMC 22ULL with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
Real Intent Advances Meridian CDC with Multimode Coverage & Unprecedented 10X Efficiency
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 13, 2022 — Real Intent, Inc., today announced major advances to its Meridian CDC high-performance, multimode clock domain crossing sign-off tool — extending the product’s technology advantages with complete multimode coverage and an unprecedented ten-fold efficiency improvement from root cause grouping and incremental CDC analysis.
Meridian Multimode CDC now offers:
- Complete, flat and hierarchical sign-off
- Multimode-aware dynamic CDC models for exhaustive functional verification of CDC paths during simulation
- CDC analysis enhancements to further improve low noise sign-off, including handshake and interface handling, glitch detection, and reconvergence
To maximize engineering efficiency and extend Meridian CDC’s advanced debug, Real Intent has also added the following:
- Root cause groups to enable ten times faster refinement following initial setup compared with traditional manual methods
- Incremental CDC technology to reduce analysis and debug iterations wait-time from hours to minutes
- Instant schematics loading, coloring, connectivity, and context-specific attribute display
- Thirty percent reduction in memory consumption
About Meridian CDC Multimode Clock Domain Crossing Static Sign-Off
Meridian CDC is a high-performance, low noise, multimode clock domain crossing sign-off tool. It enables all aspects of CDC sign-off, including identifying issues related to metastability, loss of correlation, and glitch propagation.
Specifically architected for true multimode clock domain crossing analysis, Meridian CDC performs comprehensive CDC analysis with multiple clocks reaching the flops, enabling all possible clocking modes to be covered in a single run.
Its deep static analysis engines interpret multimode clock structures and automatically eliminate impossible clock and data combinations to generate high-precision reports.
For more information on Meridian CDC, please visit: https://www.realintent.com/clock-domain-crossing-meridian-cdc/
About Real Intent
Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its product capabilities include complete clock domain crossing sign-off from RTL, including multimode CDC; multimode/multi-scenario reset domain crossing sign-off; multimode DFT; and both RTL linting and formal linting. Real Intent products lead the market in precision, performance, and capacity. Real Intent customers include more than 50 major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Real Intent Extends Meridian RDC's Low Noise Reporting & Debug Technology Leadership
- Real Intent Announces 10X+ Speedup & 5X Capacity Improvement for Ascent AutoFormal Automatic RTL Verification
- Real Intent Delivers Major Innovation in Clock Domain Crossing Sign-off of SoC Designs
- Real Intent Announces Verix Multimode DFT Static Sign-Off Tool
- Real Intent Provides Comprehensive Reset Analysis with Meridian RXV
Breaking News
- Imagination GPU approved by HORIBA MIRA Certification Limited for functionally safe ADAS and HMI applications
- Allegro DVT Acquires Labwise Ltd. to Extend its Compliance Stream Business Line and Enrich its Products & Service Portfolio
- Codasip appoints Mike Eftimakis as VP of Strategy and Ecosystem
- Renesas Announces Investment in Popular Open-Source Company Arduino to Access Huge Developer Community
- Real Intent Advances Meridian CDC with Multimode Coverage & Unprecedented 10X Efficiency
Most Popular
- Alphawave IP Announces Availability of Two New Interconnect IP Products in TSMC Advanced Processes
- First RISC-V-Based System-on-Chip (SoC) FPGA Enters Mass Production
- Mosaid Acquires Major Semiconductor Process Portfolio
- TSMC Commits to Nanosheet Technology at 2 nm Node
- Toshiba and Japan Semiconductor Develop Highly Reliable Versatile Analog Platform with Floadia's G1 technology for Automotive Applications
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page