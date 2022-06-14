Codasip appoints Mike Eftimakis as VP of Strategy and Ecosystem

Furthering partnerships and industry role will accelerate company’s growth

Munich, Germany – 14 June 2022 — Codasip, the leader in customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced it has appointed Mike Eftimakis as VP Strategy and Ecosystem.

Mike Eftimakis has an extensive background in the electronics industry with more than 25 years in senior technical and product management positions, as well as business and innovation strategy. Most recently, as Director of Business Innovation Strategy at Arm, he was in charge of defining long-term strategy including business models, positioning and partnerships, and led a string of successful strategic initiatives.

Mike Eftimakis commented: “Codasip is unique as an IP company that really understands the key potential of RISC-V: the ability to customize processing for an application. We can’t continue building semiconductor products in the same old way: significant power, performance, and area (PPA) improvements are no longer economical via shrinking process geometries. Codasip leads in this new paradigm which requires IP to be built in a different way: not as a fixed block, but as a combination between a tool and an IP template. The result enables a huge potential for lower power, more efficient, high-performance devices.”

Rupert Baines, Codasip’s Chief Marketing Officer, added: “Mike’s extensive experience and an innovative mindset will bring an important new dimension to the strategic direction of Codasip and the role we play in our industry and our markets. His focus on managing our ecosystem and partnerships will ensure that we strengthen our rapid growth, and continue to work with the best; leveraging these existing and new strategic partnerships for the benefit of our customers.”





