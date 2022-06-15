Veriest expands Embedded Software team to provide full engineering services

June 15th, 2022 —Veriest Solutions, a leading international Electronics Design Services house, announced the expansion of its Embedded Software services, with a highly professional team acquired from Serbia-based Micro Circuits Development.

In line with its strategy of providing full electronic design solutions to its international clients, Veriest has so far offered quality services primarily in the Hardware domain – from architecture, design and verification to Physical Design, Design for Test and Manufacturing. The addition of this new expert team in Serbia, will now enable the company’s existing and new customers to further benefit from wholistic solutions in electronic product realization, from high-level applications – such as AI/ML algorithms running on cloud infrastructure for IoT/Sensor fusion use-cases – down to embedded software, running on optimized hardware systems, such as FPGAs and ASICs.

The software team has been working at Micro Circuit Development for many years, successfully delivering projects in various domains such as automotive, industrial and consumer IoT, displays, machine learning/AI and more.

The team is led by Mr. Sinisa Stanojlovic, a graduate of the Novi Sad Technical faculty, who has rich experience in a series of technical and managerial positions.

“I’m excited to join Veriest with my team. Veriest is an acknowledged leader in the Electronics engineering professional market. Together, we will be able to provide broader and deeper solutions to our existing clients and to Veriest broad customer base. This will also enable our team to further develop their skills and capabilities in some of the most advanced projects in the industry”, said Sinisa.

Moshe Zalcberg, CEO of Veriest, added: “With the growing software content in electronic systems, our projects increasingly require a holistic solution, ranging from the application level down to the customization of hardware. The addition of this new team will enable Veriest to provide a more complete and value-added solution to Tier-1 international customers. I’m therefore proud to welcome Sinisa and his team to our growing and exceptionally talented engineering organization.”

Veriest offers Hardware and Software engineers a modern working environment and the opportunity to work on unique and strategic projects for some of the leading names in the industry. The company has opened several new positions for talented engineers to join and become an integral part of our success.

The company will be showcasing its expanded capabilities at the “embedded world 2022” Exhibition&Conference, taking place in Nuremberg, June 21-23, in hall 5, stand: 5-154.

For more information about the conference, visit https://www.embedded-world.de/

About Veriest Solutions Ltd.

Veriest is an international design house providing a range of professional engineering services. Veriest’s client portfolio includes the full spectrum of globally-established industry leaders, defense companies, and early-stage startups developing high-end chip technology.

Headquartered in Israel, Veriest was founded in 2007 and as of 2013 is a subsidiary of Aman Group – a leading IT company in Israel. Veriest’s engineering teams in Israel, Serbia, Hungary and now UK,include 150 expert engineers in full ASIC design and implementation, functional and formal verification, FPGA design, virtualization, embedded software and other technical domains.

For more information, please see the company's website at www.VeriestS.com






