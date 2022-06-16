SmartDV Charts Course Toward Chiplets, Joins Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe)
Semiconductor IP Provider Seeks Chiplet-Driven Partnerships Among UCIe Members and Beyond
SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– June 16, 2022 –– SmartDV™ Technologies, leading supplier of semiconductor design and verification intellectual property (IP), is exploring the future of IP and chiplets through membership in Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe), an open industry standard organization established to define the interconnect among chiplets and further the development of chiplet design. UCIe announced its founding in March 2022; in May, SmartDV was accepted into the consortium as a contributor member.
Chiplets are at the forefront of discussion across the semiconductor industry today, with companies of all sizes and disciplines exploring ways to engage with this burgeoning technology. “At SmartDV, we recognize that chiplet technology is an important market trend that has the potential to dramatically change the face of chip design—and, with it, the IP landscape,” observed Deepak Kumar Tala, managing director of SmartDV. “We are actively seeking partnerships for continued research and development, and our membership in UCIe is a key facet of this exploration.”
To learn more about Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express, visit https://www.uciexpress.org.
Exploring Partnerships
SmartDV urges companies interested in partnering around the development of chiplet technology to reach out via email at chiplets@smart-dv.com to schedule an exploratory meeting. Additionally, SmartDV’s technical experts will be available for face-to-face discussions at the following conferences:
- embedded world 2022 Exhibition&Conference
- June 21–23, 2022
- NürnbergMesse, Nuremberg, Germany
- Visit SmartDV in the IC&IP Design Area, Hall 4, Stand 460c
- • 59th Design Automation Conference
- July 10–14, 2022
- Moscone Center West, San Francisco, California, USA
- Visit SmartDV on Floor 1, Booth 1437
About SmartDV
SmartDV™ Technologies offers the world’s broadest portfolio of design and verification intellectual property (IP), giving its customers a distinct competitive edge by delivering high-quality, proven IP and productivity tools that speed time to market. SmartDV IP is used today by more than 300 customers worldwide, including seven of the top 10 semiconductor companies and four of the largest consumer electronics companies. The company’s catalog of more than 800 design and verification IP products spans 5G, automotive, defense and aerospace, mobile, networking, serial bus, storage, protocols, video and display markets.
SmartDV is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California and sales and support offices in all major geographies, with more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers providing 24/7 technical support.
Visit www.smart-dv.com to learn more.
