XtremeEDA to enable IoT security deployment with Crypto Quantique's solution using Codasip's RISC-V processor

Design partners to help customers deploy a complete IoT security solution

Ottawa, Canada and London, UK -- June 22, 2022 – XtremeEDA is a leading North American design and functional verification services provider to the ASIC, SoC, and FPGA hardware industry today announced that it has signed an agreement with Crypto Quantique, a specialist in quantum-driven cyber security for the internet of things (IoT), to help deploy an end to end IoT solution with clients. This will help clients implement Crypto Quantique’s proven solution with XtremeEDA’s service expertise.

Based around Codasip’s Award Winning customizable L31 RISC-V processor (Embedded World 2022 Best in Show Winners), the XtremeEDA and Crypto Quantique solution features a number of custom features in the core. Crucially, Codasip supports architecture licenses and the easy ability to modify or extend the processor architecture. The dedicated hardware security solution expertise at XtremeEDA will provide clients the confidence to meet time to market with Crypto Quantique’s post silicon expertise in both hardware and software, helping customers free up engineering resources.

XtremeEDA was founded 20 years ago and has a long history in processors and a broad range of customer applications including: wireless, networking, telecoms, avionics, consumer electronics, mil-aero and defense. The company has teams in Canada and the US.

Dr. Shahram Mossayebi, Crypto Quantique’s CEO, commented, “XtremeEDA has firmly established themselves as a leader in consumer applications. They’re focused on making IoT devices more secure, and have partnered with us as a direct response to our industry’s technical challenges with silicon innovation. In signing up with XtremeEDA, we are confident that our customers would be supported by the best engineers to derive maximize benefits from their multiple years of experience in the electronics industry.”

Rupert Baines, Codasip CMO, commented “XtremeEDA are one of the most respected design services companies in the industry, while Crypto Quantique have a much respected security architecture. We are very proud of the fact that they have selected the Codasip core as the basis for their offer because of our unique “design for differentiation” capabilities”.

Dr. Claude Cloutier, CEO of XtremeEDA, commented, “Both Crypto Quantique and Codasip people are great to work with. A great concern by many technology companies is how easily a technology can be integrated into their systems. We’ve proven unequivocally that their technology is easily integrated by incorporating it quickly into our technology demonstrator”, Cloutier continued, “We look forward to working with them well into the future on projects Securing Public Safety!”

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique has created the world’s most secure end-to-end IoT security platform. At its heart is the world’s first quantum-driven semiconductor hardware IP, called QDID, that generates multiple, unique, unforgeable cryptographic keys for devices manufactured using standard CMOS processes. The keys do not need to be stored and can be used independently by multiple applications on demand. When combined with cryptographic APIs from the company’s universal IoT security platform, QuarkLink, the solution creates a secure bridge between silicon, device, software, and solutions provider.

The company, which is based in London, UK, was co-founded by Dr. Shahram Mossayebi (CEO), an expert in cryptosystems, and Dr. Patrick Camilleri (VP Research & Innovation), a semiconductor designer with significant experience in complex parallel computer systems.

For more information, visit www.cryptoquantique.com.

About XtremeEDA

Founded in 2002, XtremeEDA is a leading provider of professional design and functional verification services solutions. Along with its RISC-V partner Codasip, it offers a robust portfolio of services and educational resources, and a single source solution for architectural modeling, intellectual property integration, and verification of highly complex ASIC, SoC, and FPGA chips. The company has a strong track record of working with both tool providers and developers to define best-in-class design methodologies and reuse practices that provide the competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving electronics market. The company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with a US-based subsidiary, XtremeEDA USA, in Austin, TX.

For more information, visit www.xtreme-eda.com.





