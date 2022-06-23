Brite Launches High-Precision 16 bit SAR ADC

Shanghai, China — Jun.23, 2022 — Brite Semiconductor (“Brite”), a leading custom ASIC & IP provider, today announced the launch of high-precision 16-bit SAR ADC. The first test chip of this IP based on SMIC's 55nm process successfully tape-out, and has completed EVB test and can be offered to customers for evaluation.

The ENOB of the 16 bit 1MHz SAR ADC can achieve 14 bit. In typical case, the DNL is between -0.4LSB and 0.47LSB, while INL is between -1.8LSB and 2.2 LSB. Power dissipation is 4.25mA. The performance index is at the leading level in China.

Brite Semiconductor’s deep cultivation of high-precision 12/14/16 bit SAR ADCs and high-speed (>150M) PIPELINE ADCs provide a richer choice for industrial-grade high-precision applications. The cumulative shipment of custom chips based on SAR ADC technology has reached nearly 30 million units, which can be widely used in industrial control, energy and AIoT fields.

"The launch of the 16-bit high-precision SAR ADC is another breakthrough in technical level for Brite Semiconductor," said Yadong Liu, VP of Engineering at Brite Semiconductor. "In addition, Brite Semiconductor will continuously to expand and innovate, implementing this technology to the SMIC 40nm process. At the same time, continuously iteratively optimizing, reducing area power consumption, increasing sampling rate, and aiming to meet the multi-level needs of customers.”

About Brite Semiconductor

Brite Semiconductor is a leading custom ASIC and IP provider, and committed to provide flexible one-stop services from architecture design to chip delivery with high value and differentiated solutions.

Brite Semiconductor provides comprehensive silicon proven “YOU” IP portfolio and YouSiP (Silicon-Platform) solution, which can be widely adopted in 5G, AI, high performance computing, cloud and edge computing, network, IoT, industrial Internet and consumer electronics, etc. YouSiP solution provides a prototype design reference for system house and fabless to speed up the time-to-market.

Founded in 2008, Brite Semiconductor is headquartered in Shanghai, China with 5 design and R&D centers as well as 4 sales offices in China and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.britesemi.com





