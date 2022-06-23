TSMC Creates Design Options for New 3nm Node
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (June 22, 2022)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has created versions of its upcoming 3nm FinFET node that’s ramping up later this year, allowing chip designers to enhance performance, power efficiency, and transistor density — or select a balance of those options.
TSMC’s 3nm technology, starting production later in 2022, will feature the company’s FinFlex architecture offering choices of standard cells with a 3–2 fin configuration for performance, a 2–1 fin configuration for power efficiency and transistor density, or a 2–2 fin configuration for efficient performance.
