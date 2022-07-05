Process Detector (For DVFS and monitoring process variation), TSMC N5
Multiport Memory With Analog Port Patent Issued
Kelowna, BC -- July 5, 2022 -- SiliconIntervention today announced that its application for a patent, Multiport Memory With Analog Port, has been granted and issued by the United States Patent Office.
"As an innovative developer of advanced analog and mixed signal technology solutions, we are very excited to have yet another significant patent issued. It joins the company"s growing patent portfolio that forms the basis for The New Analog,” commented Allan Cox, CEO.
Martin Mallinson, SiliconIntervention"s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer explained that, "An example use case is one where the analog port functions in read only mode and a digital port acts as a write only port, which allows data in the core memory to be applied to an analog signal while a digital port accesses the core memory for rapid storage of data.”
He went on further to explain that, "A potential application of such a multiport memory is to bridge digital and analog computation and leverage the benefits of analog compute in memory. For example, this allows a digitally programmed twoport memory to derive a sum-of-products signal from analog input signals, and multiple such memories to be used in a programmable analog neural network implementing artificial intelligence functions.”
SiliconIntervention is a Canadian company that was formed in 2019 as the result of the pioneering research and development of its founder Martin Mallinson. The company generates revenue delivering design services and advanced analog and mixed signal IP.
With a portfolio of over 40 patents either granted or applied for, the company has a wealth of knowhow based on the team"s experience in the industry over the last 30years.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Microtronix Announces New Enhanced Multi-port SDRAM Memory Controller IP Core
- Microtronix Launches High Performance Multi-port SDRAM Memory Controller IP Core
- Toshiba and Japan Semiconductor Develop Highly Reliable Versatile Analog Platform with Floadia's G1 technology for Automotive Applications
- Floadia Develops Memory Technology That Retains Ultra-high-precision Analog Data for Extended Periods
- proteanTecs Granted US Patent for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Signal Quality and Reliability Monitoring
Breaking News
- Multiport Memory With Analog Port Patent Issued
- Infineon to strengthen its leading expertise as IoT solution provider by acquiring verification expert NoBug in Romania and Serbia
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - June 2022
- Optima Launches New IC Security Verification Solution
- SEGGER's product line fully supports Arm Cortex-M85
Most Popular
- Veriest Joins the Global Semiconductor Alliance
- Cadence Advances Radar, Lidar and Communications Processing for Automotive, Consumer and Industrial Markets
- Intel Foundry Services Forms Alliance to Enable Design in the Cloud
- Accenture Completes Acquisition of XtremeEDA to Expand Silicon Design Capabilities in Canada and US
- Synopsys and Arm Strengthen Partnership to Advance Next-Gen Mobile SoCs for Arm's Total Compute Solutions
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page