Ludicrous Low Power (L2P) by SILICONGATE
When Words Inspire Us to See Beyond the Limits
Porto, Portugal – July 5, 2022 – SILICONGATE LDA, the leading provider of Power Management Mixed Signal IP Solutions for ASIC/SoC, announced today the Ludicrous Low Power Mode (L2P). Challenges drive innovation but when you add a motivational word that well describes it, the results can be amazing. This was exactly what happened with the development of the Ludicrous Low Power Mode. For two years SILICONGATE’s Linear Team led the development of the Ludicrous Low Power Mode. Just the name generated smiles and laugh. The challenge was to develop a voltage regulator with “0” quiescent. No load, no quiescent. The “holly grail” to enable ultra-low power systems without a quiescent floor. The result was a voltage regulator with L2P. The L2P was developed for the SGC77 family of voltage regulators and works as an add-on, enabling the regulator to reduce its quiescent with the load down to virtually “0” quiescent.
“There is no real limit on how low we can go. The quiescent of the voltage regulator scales down with the load, keeping it a fraction of the load.” said Marcelino Santos, CTO of SiliconGate. “We had to overcome many challenges, but this is exactly what motivates us and the result has arrived at the right time. We were able to prove it in silicon in time to introduce it on our return to DAC”
SILICONGATE offers the highest performance power management solutions, highly flexible and programmable, from ultra-fast DC/DC converters and LDOs, to ultra-low power RTC, passing through RC and crystal oscillators, and high-resolution temperature measurement.
About SILICONGATE LDA
SILICONGATE LDA is a specialized supplier of Power Management IP for SoC. Best known for its flagship DC/DC Voltage Regulators and Real Time Clocks, now with over 800 IPs SILICONGATE offers from single IP to complete Power Management Solutions for integration into SoC. The offer includes all necessary auxiliary power functions from voltage regulation, monitoring and battery charging to oscillators, PUF generator, temperature sensing and PVT monitoring. SILICONGATE is positioned as full cycle partner including in-house characterisation and production support facilities. For more information, please visit http://www.silicongate.com.
