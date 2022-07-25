PCIe 3.0, 2.1, 1.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with AMBA AXI User Interface
SMIC shipping 7nm ICs
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (July 25, 2022)
SMIC has been shipping a 7nm chip for a year, says TechInsights which has reverse engineered the device and says “initial images suggest it is a close copy of TSMC 7nm process technology.”
Although it is a couple of nodes behind Samsung and TSMC, it is seen as an impressive achievement by SMIC because it is confined to using DUV lithography tools.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Brite Semiconductor Releases ONFI 4.2 IO and Physical Layer IP based on SMIC 14nm FinFET Process
- Cadence Pegasus Verification System Certified for Samsung Foundry 5nm and 7nm Process Technologies
- Innosilicon Achieves World-First Tapeout Success on SMIC N+1 Process
- SMIC: Advanced Process Technologies and Gov't Funding (Part 2)
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on SMIC 40HV process
Breaking News
- SMIC shipping 7nm ICs
- eMMC Holds Its Own Against UFS
- CAES' Quad Core LEON4FT Processor Selected for Next-Generation On-orbit Servicing Spacecraft
- Creonic Offers High-throughput Single-chip DVB-S2X Satellite Modem for Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 55nm CIS process