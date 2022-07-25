SMIC shipping 7nm ICs

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (July 25, 2022)

SMIC has been shipping a 7nm chip for a year, says TechInsights which has reverse engineered the device and says “initial images suggest it is a close copy of TSMC 7nm process technology.”

Although it is a couple of nodes behind Samsung and TSMC, it is seen as an impressive achievement by SMIC because it is confined to using DUV lithography tools.

Click here to read more ...







