Enhance your SD Card experience by integrating SD 4.1 UHS-II PHY IP Core to achieve Ultra High Speeds

8th August 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s SD 4.1 UHS-II PHY IP Cores which is silicon proven in major Fabs and Nodes and has been in Production in multiple chipsets with superspeed, High storage capability making it a viable solution to integrate and implement in a varied range of applications.

SD 4.1 UHS-II IP Cores is a Physical Layer solution for UHS-II interface for next generation ultra-high-speed connectivity used in both SDHC and SDXC. This PHY IP Cores for SDHC/SDXC UHS-II is compliant with SD 4.1 specification and consists of two parts, one is a synthesizable digital part, and the other is a mixed-signal SerDes. It supports 390Mbps to 1.56Gbps data rate, and a Bi-directional receiver/transmitter (2ch) that allows both the following mode:

Full Duplex mode

Half Duplex mode

The SD 4.1 UHS-II PHY IP Cores has a 16-bit interface to Link layer which allows for a controlled Wide range channel speed up to 1.56Gbps and a Power saving mode. Configurable analog characteristics makes it a very flexible block. Along with a low power consumption model that allows for a Driver swing voltage, the PHY IP Cores also boasts a small area compared to other available in the market. The PHY IP Cores has a functioning RCLK frequency of 26~56MHz with the additional advantage of a built-in PLL and clock recovery features. The SD UHS-II IP Cores is also able to support BIST and on-chip termination resistors as a part of its layered architecture.

SD 4.1 UHS-II PHY IP Cores implements a unique configurable SerDes technology to achieve 312MB/s speed for UHS-II with the low power consumption. This PHY IP Cores can be applied to both the device and host sides including SDIO due to adjustable PHY parameters and hence it can be utilized for SOCs for various applications.

SD 4.1 UHS-II PHY IP cores has been used in semiconductor industry’s SD cards, digital cameras, digital videos, digital TVs, media players, handheld computers, personal computers, and other industrial uses…

In addition to UHS-II PHY IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, RFFE, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, OnFi and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





