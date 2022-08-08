Space Codesign Systems joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

Space Codesign Systems joins Siemens S&T Partner to deliver significant value to mutual customers with an integrated solution between SpaceStudio and Catapult.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- August 8, 2022 -- Space Codesign Systems uses technology from Siemens Digital Industries Software to enhance its current SpaceStudio technology. SpaceStudio offers a system design flow that makes a perfect system integration platform for hardware and software teams to reduce the risk and project delays of complex embedded systems. With this new partnership, Space Codesign offers its current and future customers access to Catapult key competitive technologies in several emerging markets like machine learning and vision.

While SpaceStudio delivers virtual platform and system-level profiling features to validate the hardware and software partitioning of an embedded system before implementation, Catapult will provide hardware estimation of hardware blocks to guide system architects in determining the optimal solution. During the implementation phase, SpaceStudio will oversee the software compilation and hardware/software connectivity, while Catapult will implement the synthesis of the hardware blocks. In summary, this partnership fosters a rapid prototyping solution, enabling the best implementation the first time.

“The Catapult Team at Siemens EDA are enthusiastic about the collaboration with Space Codesign. This agreement is the first step in the development of an integrated solution that will provide added value to our mutual customers,” said Stuart Clubb, Technical Product Management Director, Siemens EDA.

“Space Codesign Systems is excited to join Siemens Digital Industries Software’s partner community. The strength of our two organizations working together will deliver significant value to our customers,” said Hubert Guerard, CEO of Space Codesign Systems.

About Space Codesign Systems

Space Codesign Systems Inc. is a technology transfer spin-out from Ecole Polytechnique, located in Montreal, Canada, and Paris, France. Space Codesign Systems is an electronic design automation solution whose flagship product, SpaceStudio, is a development environment for designers that eases the design flow of advanced algorithms into hardware-centric implementation. SpaceStudio covers the algorithm creation, algorithm and architecture optimization phases, as well as full system compilation.





