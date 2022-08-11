Symmetric Cryptography Engine: High Performance AES-GCM/CTR IP Core
Nordic Semi sets up RISC-V design team
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (August 5, 2022)
Leading European chip design Nordic Semiconductor is setting up a new design team to develop a processor core based on the open RISC-V instruction set.
The company is expanding its research and development capacity and the IP Design Group (IPD) is looking to build a new CPU team of experienced engineers to supply the digital building blocks (IPs) to Nordic Semiconductor´s portfolio of chip products.
