Imagination GPU selected by StarFive for next-generation VisionFive 2 single-board computer

Partnership accelerates RISC-V ecosystem development with cutting-edge GPU performance

London, England - August 23, 2022 – Imagination Technologies IMG BXE GPU IP has been integrated into StarFive’s latest RISC-V single-board computer (SBC), the VisionFive 2. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality semiconductor IP across industries, Imagination’s GPU was selected for the VisionFive 2 as it offers considerable advantages in power, performance, and area (PPA) for cloud, industrial, networking, consumer and automotive applications.

Thomas Xu, CEO, StarFive says: “Balancing performance and efficiency is a difficult task when designing single-board computers, especially when RISC-V compatibility is added to the mix. By choosing Imagination’s GPU IP we’ve managed to successfully navigate these challenges. The IMG BXE GPU integrates seamlessly with StarFive RISC-V JH7110 SoC, significantly enhancing the SBC’s graphics performance. Imagination is a strong partner in our journey to build out the RISC-V ecosystem.”

James Liu, Vice President and General Manager, China, Imagination, says: “As RISC-V development accelerates, we are thrilled to continue our collaboration with StarFive. Together we recognise this architecture’s importance, and we share a common goal of driving ecosystem growth. We are pleased to see StarFive leveraging our GPU’s compatibility with RISC-V to unlock a wide range of SBC implementations across major markets, accelerating innovation and supporting open-source development.”

The IMG BXE GPU offers up to 25% area reduction and 35% bandwidth reduction over Imagination’s previous generation, and up to 2.5x higher fillrate than competing IP cores. The GPU scales from 1 to 16 pixels per clock (PPC), with optimised cores which can easily deliver complex 1080p and 4K UIs for DTV, IoT and smart home devices. The highest specification BXE offers never-before-seen performance for pixel-focused applications, enabling customers to target 8K displays with optimal silicon area.

The VisionFive 2 is the world’s first RISC-V SBC with an integrated GPU. The VisionFive 2 boasts a StarFive JH7110 SoC, running up to 1.5 GHz and featuring a quad-core RISC-V CPU as well as a high-performance GPU. The JH7110 SoC provides an ultimate customer experience in visual processing thanks to the UI rendering technology of its market-leading GPU – the IMG BXE.

Find out more about Imagination’s IMG B-Series GPUs and RISC-V solutions.

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software IP (intellectual property) designed to give its customers an edge in competitive global technology markets. Its GPU, CPU and AI technologies enable outstanding power, performance, and area (PPA), fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their smartphones, cars, homes, and workplaces.

See www.imaginationtech.com.

About StarFive Technology

Founded in 2018, StarFive is a Chinese high-tech company with independent intellectual property rights, providing world-leading and RISC-V-based products including CPU IP, SoC, and development boards, etc. Also, StarFive is the leader in RISC-V technology and ecosystem development in China.

Since its establishment, StarFive has launched a series of RISC-V-based products, including the world’s first AI vision processing platform, the world's first high-performance microprocessor core built with the most instruction extensions, and the world’s first AI single board computer. StarFive’s products can be used in a great variety of industries and scenarios including smart home appliances, smart monitoring, industrial robots, industrial robots, traffic management, intelligent logistics, wearable devices, solid-state storage, network communication, and edge computing.





