China's RISC-V pioneer, Nuclei, raises funds for IoT, automotive push
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog (August 22, 2022)
RISC-V processor IP company Nuclei System Technology Co. Ltd. (Shanghai, China) has raised hundreds of millions of yuan (100 million yuan is about US$15 million) in an additional funding round.
The money will be used for a series of RISC-V layouts in the fields of security, automotive electronics, and artificial intelligence to meet needs of AIoT and automotive electronics, the company said. It would also be used for the verification of hard-core IP technology based on chiplet interconnection.
