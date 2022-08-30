NSITEXE, OTSL, Kyoto Microcomputer, AXELL, Collaborate to develop RISC-V based Reliable Edge AI platform

August 30, 2022 -- NSITEXE, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Yukihide Niimi, hereinafter “NSITEXE”), in collaboration with OTSL Inc. (Head Office: Nagoya, Aichi, Japan; President: Shoji Hatano, hereinafter “OTSL”), Kyoto Microcomputer Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kyoto, Kyoto; CEO: Shoichi Yamamoto; hereinafter1 “KMC”) and AXELL CORPORATION (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Akihiro Saito, hereinafter “AXELL”), will promote the development of a Reliable Edge AI platform for RISC-V based AI inference processing IP (AI IP).

NSITEXE’s AI IP is a semiconductor IP that combines a MIMD vector processor (RISC-V Vector Extension Version 1.0 compliant) with a 2D Convolution Engine using a proprietary layer fusion architecture to execute a wide range of edge AI inference workloads with safely and power-efficiently.

The Reliable Edge AI platform consists of deployment tools for converting and performance optimizing pre-trained neural network (NN) models for AI IP, and middleware for executing inference with high performance and safety. Using this platform, users can easily execute NN models developed on neural network frameworks such as TensorFlow and Pytorch on AI IP.

The NN model deployment tool quantizes, layer fuses, and lightens pre-trained NN models to generate optimized graph structure source code. We will offer middleware such as performance-optimized NN model computing libraries and NN model execution control libraries, as well as a fast bare metal runtime thread scheduler (RTS) and a multitasking flexible RTOS-based runtime environment. We will contribute to the spread of AI in edge devices by providing an integrated development environment for building and debugging that is easy for embedded engineers to use.

Reliable Edge AI Platform

NSITEXE provides an environment for seamless deployment of models created on neural network frameworks and MATLAB/Simulink to AI IP. To address safety-critical systems that require real-time performance, a lightweight and fast runtime thread scheduler (RTS), Software Test Library for Functional Safety (STL for FuSa) that supports hardware fault diagnosis and network execution monitoring functions, and a performance-optimized RISC-V vector extension arithmetic library will be developed.

OTSL will provide an RTOS that runs on RISC-V vector processors for the Reliable Edge AI platforms. This RTOS enables efficiently computing using RISC-V vector extension.

KMC will provide LLVM/Clang compilers to maximize the performance of RISC-V vector processor on the Reliable Edge AI platform. This tool includes C/C++ Math libraries for RISC-V vector extension to enable efficiently computing on a vector processor. KMC’s JTAG debugger “PARTNER-Jet2” will support RISC-V vector processor on AI IP.

AXELL provides an optimal AI execution environment for embedded systems based on advanced knowledge of AI implementation and optimization gained through the development of the AI framework (ailia SDK). We will also support customers in building AI systems with a wealth of pre-trained models and development assistance including applications.

Comments from Hideki Sugimoto, CTO, NSITEXE

At NSITEXE, development efforts have been focused on three pillars – versatility, efficiency, and functional safety – with massive future trends in mind. By utilizing RISC-V based Reliable Edge AI platform to achieve high power efficiency and safety, we will provide automotive customers around the world with an essential development platform for a mobility society that creates a sustainable world, including clean energy.

Comments from Shoji Hatano, President, OTSL Corporation

OTSL has been providing software platforms such as RTOS and Hypervisor by leveraging its expertise in embedded system development. We are very pleased to contribute to the ecosystem surrounding RISC-V by providing RTOS for this Reliable Edge AI platform.

Comments from Shoichi Yamamoto, CEO, Kyoto Microcomputer Co., Ltd.

Through this project, Kyoto Microcomputer is very pleased to contribute to the development of the development environment as a member of RISC-V community as well as its own customers.

Comments from Kazuki Kyakuno, Managing Director of Axel Corporation

In recent years, the use of AI has expanded from general-purpose platforms to embedded systems. Through this project, AXELL hopes to contribute to high value-added embedded systems by providing a high-speed, high-precision AI execution environment that is optimal for embedded systems, together with NSITEXE.

This development is partially funded by the results of work commissioned by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

About NSITEXE

NSITEXE is an IP vendor, established in 2017 as a spin-off from DENSO Corp., specializing in the development of advanced processors. The company develops RISC-V based processor IPs that support functional safety. Highly efficient, high-quality semiconductor IPs support a wide range of applications, contributing to the evolution of the next-generation semiconductor technology.

About OTSL

OTSL has accumulated advanced technological capabilities and a wealth of experience through the planning and development of embedded systems, real-time systems, and short-range wireless systems. OTSL also provides software development, quality consulting, and educational services based on these technologies. We also provide software development and quality maintenance consulting, as well as educational services.

OTSL Inc. Information: https://www.otsl.jp/

About KMC

Kyoto Microcomputer focuses on embedded software technology and provides products that meet the needs of the times based on development environments such as JTAG debuggers and compilers. We are an engineer-oriented company that develops the technologies and products required today, such as support for multi-core CPUs and efficient debugging in an embedded OS environment.

Kyoto Microcomputer Co., Ltd. Information: https://www.kmckk.co.jp/eng/index.html

About AXELL

AXELL is an advanced technology company with an integrated development system from advanced algorithm development to software and hardware development for product realization. In addition to the design and development of large-scale LSIs, AXELL’s mission is to contribute to business innovation through digital technology by implementing advanced technologies such as machine learning/AI, cryptography, and blockchain technology in society.

AXELL CORPORTION Information: https://www.axell.co.jp/





