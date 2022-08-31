Codasip joins Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V program

Munich, Germany, 31 August 2022 – Codasip, the leader in processor design automation and RISC-V processor IP, today announced that it would make its 32-bit L31 core available through the Professional Edition of the Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V* program. By joining the program, Codasip is making its award-winning embedded RISC-V technology more accessible for prototyping, production design or research purposes using Intel FPGAs.

Particularly in the early stages of the SoC development cycle, it is beneficial to undertake architectural exploration and to explore different configurations and combinations of IP. The Intel Pathfinder announced yesterday, provides a common environment for accessing RISC-V and peripheral IP for its FPGA boards.

“FPGAs are an essential part of the electronics industry both in prototyping and production” says Rupert Baines, Chief Marketing Officer Codasip, “We welcome Intel’s investment in this program. Its demonstrable commitment to RISC-V will benefit the entire RISC-V ecosystem. We are honored to be part of this initiative allowing our customers to take advantage of Intel® FPGAs when developing their RISC-V SoCs”.

“The rapid emergence of RISC-V is opening up new avenues for building products and solutions. We are striving to galvanize the RISC-V ecosystem around a shared vision to accelerate adoption. Towards that goal, we are excited to see Codasip enable their processor IP for Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V,” said Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures from Intel.

Similarly, it is good to start the development of software early in the design cycle. This program includes a unified IDE and software stack including software toolchains and commonly used operating systems providing the essentials for embedded software developers.

More information on the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V is available at pathfinder.intel.com

In the cooperation, Intel FPGA boards and Intel software stack can be combined with Codasip bitmap file for the L31 RISC-V core. This benefits developers in applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) and edge AI.

The L31 bitmap file for Intel FPGAs can be downloaded from the Codasip website https://codasip.com/codasip-l31-risc-v-core-on-intel-pathfinder/

The Codasip L31 is a 32-bit embedded RISC-V core supporting the RV32IMCB instruction set. It has a 3-stage pipeline and a range of configuration options including caches and tightly coupled memories.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.





