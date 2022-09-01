Avant Technology Represents NSITEXE's RISC-V Processor IP Products in Taiwan and China

Tokyo, Japan & Hsinchu, Taiwan - Sept. 1st, 2022 – Avant Technology Inc., a professional EDA tool & Silicon IP distributor based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, is now a representing partner of NSITEXE, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Denso Corporation that develops and sells high efficiency processor IP for embedded systems. Avant and NSITEXE will work together to serve the customers in Taiwan and China.

“NSITEXE’s product portfolio allows us to expand our IP portfolio with RISC-V compliant processor IP cores, Software and Hardware Kits,” said Yao-Chang Chang, General Manager, Avant Technology Inc. “NSITEXE’s RISC-V IP cores are highly efficient and high-quality for a wide range of applications. In addition, NSITEXE’s RISC-V IP products support up to ASIL D which is the highest automotive safety integrity level specified in ISO 26262. NSITEXE has integrated hardware safety features which enable the processors to meet ASIL D safety requirements without the need to add any external special safety mechanism. NSITEXE’s RISC-V IP products can help customers to accelerate development time and enable the faster time to market. We are very motivated to provide in-depth support to our customers when they use NSITEXE’s products in their designs and we intend to turn this business collaboration into a success for all parties involved.”

The NS31A is a general-purpose CPU with a single-issue, in-order 4-stage pipeline that uses a 32- bit RISC-V ISA (RV32IMAF). It supports ISO 26262 ASIL D functional safety mechanism required for automotive applications and also supports a privileged mode which required AUTOSAR Platform. NS31A is a highly efficient general-purpose CPU that is ideal for controlling various embedded systems, including automotive applications.

The DR1000C is a parallel processor IP that is ideal for offloading high-load arithmetic processing (model predictive control, AI inference, sensor processing, etc.) required by microcontroller targeted for safety critical systems. Up to 16 hardware threads efficiently utilize a vector processor, thereby achieving extremely high power performance. Not only is the DR1000C suitable for vehicle control, but it also can be used for various embedded applications such as industrial equipment for factory automation and RADAR and other sensor processing.

About NSITEXE: (https://www.nsitexe.com/)

NSITEXE is an IP vendor, established in 2017 as a spin-off from DENSO Corp., specializing in the development of advanced processors. The company develops RISC-V compliant processor IPs that support functional safety. Highly efficient, high-quality semiconductor IPs support a wide range of applications, contributing to the evolution of the next-generation semiconductor technology.

About Avant Technology: (http://www.avant-tek.com/)

Avant Technology Inc. is a professional EDA tool & Silicon IP distributor in Asia. Avant provides leading-edge EDA tools such as ESL Design Exploration, Analysis, Profiling & Validation with Automatic Hardware/Software Partition & High-level Synthesis, Full-Chip Leakage Detection & Circuit Validation at Transistor-Level, Ultra-High Performance Layout Data Browser, Layout Format Translator, Image Data Raster/Vector Processing and Integrated MEMS Design Environment.

For the IP solutions, Avant provides RISC-V Processor Cores, Mobile Connectivity (MIPI CSI, DSI, I3C, RFFE & SoundWire), Mobile Storage (eMMC, UFS, ONFI NAND Flash & SD), PHY (eMMC, SD UHS-II, MIPI D-PHY & C-PHY), LDO Voltage Regulator, Voltage/Power Supply Monitor, Bandgap Voltage Reference, Image & Video Compression (DSC, H.264, JPEG-LS, JPEG 2000), Forward Error Correction, SHA, SM3, SM4, AES and Ethernet MAC & PCS. Avant Technology was founded in Hsinchu, Taiwan in 1996 and has become the leading EDA & IP provider in Asia. Avant is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan and has sales offices in Shanghai & Beijing in China.





