Sondrel complements its Architecting the Future IP platforms with pre-packaged supply chains for reduced risk

Off-the-shelf designs and now off-the-shelf manufacturing also reduce TTM

Reading, UK -- September 6, 2022 -- At the beginning of a new custom chip development, the most important question is who to partner with to reduce risk and time to market (TTM). Being first to market with a new, innovative chip could be worth millions if it establishes a market-leading position. Last year, Sondrel launched its Architecting the Future™ series covering the SFA 100 to the SFA 350A. These pre-packaged, SoC IP architectures provide a fast track for designing a new chip as all that is needed is to select the most suitable foundry and process, third party IP and to integrate any of the customer’s own IP to create a custom solution. They also reduce the risk by being off-the-shelf. Sondrel’s supply chain manufacturing service has further reduced risk and TTM as it has created a series of pre-packaged supply chains specifically tailored for each of its Architecting the Future platforms.

Ian Walsh, Sondrel’s VP ASIC Business Development, explained; “Customers need to know the overall budget and time-to-market as key decision points in deciding whether to green light a new chip project or not. The process of turning a chip design into final silicon has many variables such as chip size, which foundry and process node to use, what testing regime to adopt, how to package the device, etc. As our range of SoC architectures gives five starting points, we have been able to reduce all these variables into a small matrix for each. This means we have the relevant data at our fingertips with predefined and costed production routes rather than having to start from scratch every time. In other words, we have used our design and supply chain manufacturing services to create off-the-shelf, costing models that complement each of our Architecting the Future platforms.

“A new chip is a major decision for any company and it is thus vital to mitigate risks. We reduce risks with our pre-packaged SFA designs and now reduce risks further with our pre-packaged supply chain routes for each. Unknowns are virtually removed giving a clearly defined and well-trodden path from design to shipping silicon making us the partner of choice to deliver on time and on budget.”

Further details on Sondrel’s range of Architecting the Future™ ASIC IP platforms can be found at https://www.sondrel.com/solutions/architecting-the-future

About Sondrel™

Founded in 2002, Sondrel is the trusted partner of choice for handling every stage of an IC's creation. Its award-winning, define and design ASIC consulting capability is fully complemented by its turnkey services to transform designs into tested, volume-packaged silicon chips. This single point of contact for the entire supply chain process ensures low risk and faster times to market. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel supports customers around the world via its offices in China, India, Morocco and North America. For more information, visit www.sondrel.com





