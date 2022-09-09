Brite Semiconductor Provides USB IP Total Solution
Shanghai, China—Sep.9, 2022—Brite Semiconductor (“Brite”), a leading custom ASIC&IP provider, today announced providing USB IP total solution for ASIC/SoC. This solution consists of a series of USB controller and PHY. It will help the System Manufacturer, PC OEM and Fabless etc. to design high quality ASIC/SoC products.
USB (Universal Serial Bus) has been extremely successful to connect hardware such as printers, scanners, keyboards, mice, flash drives, joysticks, cameras, monitors, and more to computers of all kinds, including smart phones, desktops, tablets, laptops，etc. USB4 spec is launched at September 2019 from USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), it can tunnel USB3, Displayport, PCIe protocol and be compatible with ThunderBoltTM 3. Type-C is the only connector type for USB4 and it can delivery max 100W power, max 40Gbps (2x20Gbps) data rate. Several days ago, USB-IF announced USB4 v2.0, which double the data rate to 80Gbps.
USB Hub is widely used to connect multiple device to a single host. You plug it into your computer, then use the additional ports for mice, keyboards, and other USB devices all from a single port. Meanwhile, USB hub can be used to move data between devices. With USB PD capability, USB Hub can charge multiple devices simultaneously. It is estimated that the market size of USB hub will increase to 977 million dollars in year 2027.
USB Redriver is used for USB3.x (10Gbps) to improve signal integrity and optimize signal routing. But when it comes to USB4 20 Gbps, signal is much more fragile than its predecessors (USB3.x 10Gbps), making it more vulnerable to ISI, passband ripple, jitter sources, analog mismatches, termination mismatches, intra-pair skew, reflections, thermal noise, and power supply noise. As a result, the era of redrivers for USB is coming to a close. USB retimer support is being anticipated and has been written into USB4 specifications to provide a new generation signal conditioning solutions.
May 2021, USB PD3.1 spec was released by USB-IF, it can support max 48V and 240W power delivery. USB PD3.1 adopt Biphase Mark Coding (BMC) and 4b/5b symbol encoding/decoding for physical layer and use a very complicated protocol layer and policy manager to provide accurate voltage and current control for the safety of charge. This spec would bring additional design opportunities for current and new users of USB Type-C technology.
Our USB IP total solution includes:
USB Host/Device/OTG/DRD:
- USB2.0 EHCI Host
- USB2.0 Device
- USB3.2 Gen1(5Gbps)/Gen2(10Gbps)/Gen2×2(2x10Gbps) xHCI Host
- USB3.2 Gen1(5Gbps)/Gen2(10Gbps)/Gen2×2(2x10Gbps) Device
- USB2.0 OTG(On The Go)/DRD(Dual Role Device)
- USB3.2 DRD(Dual Role Device)
USB Hub:
- USB2.0 Hub
- USB3.2 Hub
USB Retimer:
- USB3.2(2x10Gbps) Retimer
- USB4(2x20Gbps) Retimer
USB PD (Power Delivery):
- USB Type-C PD (Power Delivery) V3.1 Port Controller and PHY
- USB Type-C E-Marker for Electronically Marked Cable
"Brite Semiconductor is a member of USB-IF, and Brite’s USB2.0 OTG PHY has been certified by USB-IF,” said Yadong Liu, VP of Engineering at Brite Semiconductor. “As always, Brite Semiconductor is committed to improving chip quality and reliability while pursuing higher performance, lower risk and strives to provide customers with higher-quality technologies. Brite’s rich USB IP solution can better meet the customer needs.”
About Brite Semiconductor
Brite Semiconductor is a leading custom ASIC and IP provider, and committed to provide flexible one-stop services from architecture design to chip delivery with high value and differentiated solutions.
Brite Semiconductor provides comprehensive silicon proven “YOU” IP portfolio and YouSiP (Silicon-Platform) solution, which can be widely adopted in 5G, AI, high performance computing, cloud and edge computing, network, IoT, industrial Internet and consumer electronics, etc. YouSiP solution provides a prototype design reference for system house and fabless to speed up the time-to-market.
Founded in 2008, Brite Semiconductor is headquartered in Shanghai, China with 5 design and R&D centers as well as 4 sales offices in China and the United States.
For more information, please visit www.britesemi.com
