Andes Technology Corp. Announces Its RISC-V CPU IP Serves as the Computing Engine in the New Renesas R9A02G020 MCU ASSP
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- September 9, 2022 -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announced Andes’ Entry-Level RISC-V core serves as the computing engine in the new G020 RISC-V MCU ASSP from Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions. The CPU IP core, based on AndeStar™ V5 RISC-V architecture, affords easy configurability, low power consumption, high performance and small silicon footprint—all useful functionality in embedded applications. In addition, V5 CoDense™ extension offers additional saving in flash memory.
“The incorporation of the Andes entry-level RISC-V processor IP into the R9A02G020 MCU ASSP adds a significant flexibility for system designers building motor control system solutions,” said Frankwell Lin, CEO of Andes Technology Corp. “This CPU is an ultra-compact, low-power and performance-efficient RISC-V core with rich interfaces for SoC integration. It can deliver industrial leading 3.95 CoreMark/MHz and 1.80 DMIPS/MHz of performance for a wide range of embedded applications. We are excited to provide this small but powerful RISC-V core to Renesas as the computing engine of R9A02G020 MCU ASSP. ”
“As the first RISC-V MCU ASSP product, R9A02G020 is specifically optimized for advanced motor control systems,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “Alongside ecosystem partners, this provides a complete, production-ready motor control system solution and reduces customer development costs. The R9A02G020 provides the foundation for a turnkey motor control solution including Renesas specialized partners’ software.”
About Andes Technology
Seventeen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion since 2021 and continues to rise. In the end of 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 10 billion.
For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com/en/homepage
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.
