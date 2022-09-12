Cortus Announces the Launch of its New Secure Low Power RISC-V Microcontrollers

Montpellier, France -- September 12, 2022 -- Cortus, an innovative French fabless semiconductor company today announces the availability of its secure low power RISC-V microcontrollers (MCUs) that address consumer products and automotive electronics for body control and driving control. These MCUs offer better cost and power efficiency than competitive MCU alternatives. Additional MCUs will come in the next few months designed for specific customers creating a product family dedicated to the automotive industry.

Cortus now offers the possibility to its customers and partners to have direct access to Cortus silicon or its expertise in mixed-signal ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) / SoC (System-on-Chip) design for turnkey solutions from Idea to Silicon using Cortus’ own large IP portfolio including processors (Cortus ISA and RISC-V ISA), digital, analog, RF and security building blocks. All Cortus products are fully supported by a comprehensive Software Development Environment.

The RISC-V architecture is becoming the first choice for many SoC designers. The use of this ISA will grow exponentially in the coming years.

Cortus positions itself as a RISC-V leader offering solutions from a simple MCU to a high-end, high performance multi-core SoC. During the past six years, Cortus has designed and continues to design various RISC-V solutions for different customers and applications such as Satellite, Civil Nuclear, Security, Banking, Wireless, IoT, Automotive and Edge Computing.

Christophe Genevois, Director of Operations at Cortus, said: “We are very proud of the great achievement of the Cortus teams to successfully deliver complex RISC-V SoC designs and to deliver chips to our customers.”

Dr. Ré my Astier, Embedded Software Expert for Nuclear at Framatome, said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Cortus to develop a Civil Nuclear SoC based on RISC-V ISA. This solution is now available and operational to fully meet our constraints and requirements in terms of safety certifications for IEC-60880 and IEC-62566. We are also happy to have a reliable partner with the capacity to accompany us in all our future projects.”

About Cortus S.A.S.

Cortus is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer company headquartered in Mauguio (near Montpellier, France). Cortus provides IC devices from a simple MCU to a high-end SoC based around its broad IP portfolio which includes processor, digital, analog, mixed-signal, RF and security IP; in many areas such as Automotive, IoT/NB-IoT, Edge Computing and Industrial. Over 12 billion devices have been manufactured containing Cortus processors and IP.

Cortus is a core contributing member and board member of the DASH7 Alliance. Cortus is also a member of the Wi-SUN alliance. Cortus is a Platinum Founding Member of the RISC-V Foundation and strategic member of RISC-V International.





