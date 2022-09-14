Cadence Revolutionizes Verification Productivity with the Verisium AI-Driven Verification Platform

New generation of multi-run, multi-engine tools leverages big data and AI to optimize verification workloads, boost coverage and accelerate root cause analysis of design bugs on complex SoCs

SAN JOSE, Calif.— September 14, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the Cadence® Verisium™ Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Verification Platform, a suite of applications leveraging big data and AI to optimize verification workloads, boost coverage and accelerate root cause analysis of bugs. The Verisium platform is built on the new Cadence Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform and is natively integrated with the Cadence verification engines.

As SoC complexity continues to rise, verification has become a critical path for system time to market, often consuming significantly more compute and human resources than any other silicon engineering task. The release of the Verisium platform represents a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in electronic design automation (EDA) to algorithms that leverage big data and AI to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification campaign. By deploying the Verisium platform, all verification data, including waveforms, coverage, reports and log files, are brought together in the Cadence JedAI Platform. Machine learning (ML) models are built and other proprietary metrics are mined from this data to enable a new class of tools that dramatically improve verification productivity. Using the Cadence JedAI Platform, Cadence is able to unify its computational software innovations in data and AI across Verisium AI-driven verification to Cadence Cerebrus™ Intelligent Chip Explorer’s AI-driven implementation and Optimality™ Intelligent System Explorer’s AI-driven system analysis.

The initial suite of apps available in the Verisium platform are as follows:

Verisium AutoTriage: Builds ML models that help automate the repetitive task of regression failure triage by predicting and classifying test failures with common root causes.

“AI and big data are transforming the world around us,” said Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager of the System & Verification Group at Cadence. “To realize this transformation in our core EDA business, we must build new technologies that optimize across multiple runs and engines. With the Verisium platform, we enter a new era of AI-driven verification built on the Cadence JedAI Platform. Our journey is just beginning, but users are already seeing dramatic improvements in their verification productivity and efficiency using the Verisium platform.”

The Verisium AI-Driven Verification Platform is part of the Cadence verification full flow, which includes Palladium® Z2 emulation, Protium™ X2 prototyping, Xcelium™ simulation, the Jasper™ Formal Verification Platform and the Helium™ Virtual and Hybrid Studio. The Cadence verification full flow delivers the highest verification throughput of bugs found and root caused per dollar invested per day of project execution. The Verisium platform and verification full flow support the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. For more information, please visit http://www.cadence.com/go/Verisium.

Endorsements:

“MediaTek’s innovative SoCs across mobile, smart home, connectivity and IoT products continue to grow in complexity to meet increasing performance demands from customers. With this growth, functional verification becomes an even more critical part of our project schedules. We share Cadence’s vision for a new generation of AI-driven multi-run technologies that transform verification productivity. Our tight collaboration with Cadence confirms the Verisium platform’s groundbreaking ability to automatically accelerate the effort to root cause bugs, and we are working with Cadence to expand deployment across our IP and SoC verification teams.”

- Chinh Tran, Deputy General Manager, Silicon Product Development, MediaTek

“As SoC complexity continues to grow, SoC-level verification has become a rate-limiting step in our tapeout schedules. We see a great opportunity to leverage AI and big data to dramatically improve design and verification productivity. We are working closely with Cadence to deploy the Verisium platform on our mobile SoC designs and are already seeing impressive results to automatically triage and root cause bugs.”

- S. Brian Choi, Corporate VP, Samsung Electronics

“Functional verification has continued to be a major concern to address the rapidly growing complexity of IP and SoC designs in STM32 Microcontrollers. Cadence’s data-driven functional verification platform and apps leveraging AI technology are a very promising approach to contain this problem. ST and Cadence have a strong vision match, which has led to a tight collaboration to deploy multiple Verisium apps at ST. We have already observed a significant boost to functional verification productivity, leveraging Verisium AutoTriage, SemanticDiff and WaveMiner. Using the Verisium apps and the Cadence JedAI Platform, we aim to quickly achieve a dramatic productivity improvement in triaging and localizing bugs on our IP and SoC designs.”

- Mirella Negro Marcigaglia, STM32 Digital Verification Manager, STMicroelectronics

