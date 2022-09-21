CEO interview: Alphawave IP's Pialis on chiplets and custom silicon
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog (September 20, 2022)
Alphawave IP, a UK-listed IP licensor, is one of the fastest growing chip companies. eeNews Europe caught up with CEO Tony Pialis to ask about the implications of its recent acquisition of OpenFive.
With the move Alphawave IP has extended its reach from high-speed serdes cores into RISC-V and more general-purpose IP. But the company is extending its reach in other ways, as Pialis explained
“Our focus is now connectivity across the data center including serdes, controllers, memory interfaces such as DDR and HBM, chiplet interfaces. Sometimes we deliver in the form of silicon IP, sometimes customers want custom silicon, hence our acquisition of OpenFive.
“The next step is high performance with optics such as PAM-4 and 200G and next-generation coherent optical communications across the data center,” said Pialis.
