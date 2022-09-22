Flex Logix Selects Semifore for Advanced Inference Chip Design

Palo Alto, California September 21, 2022 -- Semifore, Inc., a leading provider of hardware/software interface verification and documentation for SoC development, today announced that Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of reconfigurable computing solution architecture and software, has chosen its CSRCompiler™ solution to support advanced inference chip design.

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems, and silicon. Its InferX™ X1 is the industry’s most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses for high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput. Semifore’s CSRCompiler will be used to develop and verify the control/status register (CSR) address map of Flex Logix’s next generation inference products.

“We are redefining the deployment of inference at the edge with our highly efficient technology,” said Charlie Roth, VP of Hardware R&D at Flex Logix. “These designs are highly complex, and the hardware and software interfaces are critical to performance and core functionality. Semifore’s CSRCompiler ensures the hardware and software interfaces function as expected, and that both the hardware and software teams can test interaction during chip development.”

About Semifore

Semifore, Inc. provides the CSRSpec CSR authoring language and the CSRCompiler, a complete register design solution for hardware-software interface verification and documentation. Semifore’s tools enable CSR design management from a single source specification. CSR specifications expressed in CSRSpec, SystemRDL, IP-XACT, or spreadsheets are inputs to CSRCompiler. CSRCompiler then automatically generates Verilog and VHDL RTL; Verilog, or C headers; Perl, IEEE IP-XACT, UVM, HTML web pages, and Word or FrameMaker documentation. Learn more at http://Semifore.com.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry’s most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, and others. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has offices in Austin, Texas and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.





