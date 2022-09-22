8K TicoRAW Encoder / Decoder for RAW CFA sensor data compression
Flex Logix Selects Semifore for Advanced Inference Chip Design
Palo Alto, California September 21, 2022 -- Semifore, Inc., a leading provider of hardware/software interface verification and documentation for SoC development, today announced that Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of reconfigurable computing solution architecture and software, has chosen its CSRCompiler™ solution to support advanced inference chip design.
Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems, and silicon. Its InferX™ X1 is the industry’s most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses for high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput. Semifore’s CSRCompiler will be used to develop and verify the control/status register (CSR) address map of Flex Logix’s next generation inference products.
“We are redefining the deployment of inference at the edge with our highly efficient technology,” said Charlie Roth, VP of Hardware R&D at Flex Logix. “These designs are highly complex, and the hardware and software interfaces are critical to performance and core functionality. Semifore’s CSRCompiler ensures the hardware and software interfaces function as expected, and that both the hardware and software teams can test interaction during chip development.”
About Semifore
Semifore, Inc. provides the CSRSpec CSR authoring language and the CSRCompiler, a complete register design solution for hardware-software interface verification and documentation. Semifore’s tools enable CSR design management from a single source specification. CSR specifications expressed in CSRSpec, SystemRDL, IP-XACT, or spreadsheets are inputs to CSRCompiler. CSRCompiler then automatically generates Verilog and VHDL RTL; Verilog, or C headers; Perl, IEEE IP-XACT, UVM, HTML web pages, and Word or FrameMaker documentation. Learn more at http://Semifore.com.
About Flex Logix
Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry’s most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, and others. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has offices in Austin, Texas and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Flex Logix Expands Management Team To Meet Growing Demand For Its AI Inference and eFPGA Solutions
- Five AI Inference Trends for 2022
- Flex Logix Accelerates Growth With New Office In Austin; Prepares For Global Expansion Of Its Edge AI Inference Product Line
- Flex Logix to speak at the 2021 AI Hardware Summit on Optimizing AI Inference Performance
- Flex Logix Appoints Lee Leibig As Vice President Of Sales For AI Inference
Breaking News
- Imec researchers at Ghent University and Nokia Bell Labs work to debut key building block for the deployment of 100G PON networks
- Flex Logix Selects Semifore for Advanced Inference Chip Design
- Vidatronic to Exhibit at Samsung Foundry Forum and SAFE™ Forum in San Jose in October
- Split manufacturing for trustworthy electronics "Made in Germany"
- Siemens collaborates with UMC to develop 3D integrated circuit hybrid-bonding workflow
Most Popular
- Movellus Secures $23M in Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth
- Synopsys Unveils Industry's First Unified Emulation and Prototyping System Addressing Verification Requirements Across the Chip Development Cycle
- CEO interview: Alphawave IP's Pialis on chiplets and custom silicon
- Alphawave IP: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
- IntelliProp First to Market with Memory Fabric Based on CXL; Driving Most Disruptive Technology to Hit Data Centers in Decades
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page