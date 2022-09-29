Security Protocol Accelerators provide increased performance, ease-of-use, and advanced security features
Intel Foundry's "No. 1" Customer - U.S. DoD - Targets GAA
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (September 29, 2022)
The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
Intel’s new foundry unit has an initial $250 million contract with the DoD to provide chip design and development. The next step, for a much larger and unnamed dollar figure, will include manufacturing if IFS can meet certain national security criteria, Thakur said in an interview on the sidelines of Intel’s latest fab project in Columbus, Ohio
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- U.S. Department of Defense Awards SkyWater up to $99M in Additional Funding to Advance Rad-Hard Technology to Productization and Qualification
- New U.S. Rule Could "Impair" China's AI Progress
- Intel, Micron, and Analog Devices Join MITRE Engenuity's Semiconductor Alliance to Define Principles for Joint Research and Collaboration for a More Resilient U.S. Semiconductor Industry
- Intel does ARM: Citi 'identifies' another possible customer
- Is Cisco Intel's $1 billion foundry deal?
Breaking News
- Vidatronic Unveils OmniPOWER™ Distributed Power Systems Available for Licensing in FinFET Technologies
- Renesas Expands RZ/V Series with Built-in Vision AI Accelerator for Accurate Image Recognition and Multi-Camera Image Support
- Intel Foundry's "No. 1" Customer - U.S. DoD - Targets GAA
- Supply Chain Experts Weigh In on CHIPS Act
- AI "unicorn" Graphcore set to cut jobs