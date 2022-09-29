Silicon Catalyst Announces POLYN Technology as Newest Company Admitted to Semiconductor Incubator

Delivering Innovative Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing

Silicon Valley, California, and Caesarea, Israel - September 29, 2022 - Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, announces the admission of POLYN Technology into the semiconductor industry’s highly acclaimed program. POLYN Technology is an innovative provider of ultra-low-power-performance NASP (Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing) solutions and a producer of unique Tiny AI chips and their associated IP.

POLYN’s NASP-based Tiny AI inference solutions are ideally suited for always-on smart devices performing sensor data pre-processing in a wide variety of Edge AI applications, including human health monitoring, hearing assistance, and machine condition monitoring.

“POLYN's mission is to collaborate with leading semiconductor vendors, industry partners and entrepreneurs to introduce next-generation sensor data pre-processing solutions for wearables, hearables, and Industrial IoT predictive maintenance. Our team of deep learning and chip design experts with experience in such industry giants as Cadence, Intel, LG, Marvell, Sony, and Tower Semiconductor, successfully released the first NASP Test Chip, demonstrating proof of the technology’s brain-mimicking architecture and tools. It is the first Tiny AI true analog design to be used next to sensors,” stated Aleksandr Timofeev, founder and CEO of POLYN. “By being part of the Silicon Catalyst Incubator and its broad portfolio of partners, we’ll accelerate our plans to improve cost, time to market and reach of our unique technology".

Silicon Catalyst provides critical support to semiconductor hardware startups as they move from idea through prototype to initial product. Since its founding in 2015, Silicon Catalyst has reviewed over 700 early-stage companies and has admitted 85 startups into the incubator.

"Silicon Catalyst's mission is to assist innovative semiconductor startups in their journey to success", added Moshe Zalcberg, Silicon Catalyst's General Partner in Israel. "POLYN offers a disruptive technology that has the potential to make a major impact in several key markets, and we're happy to partner with Aleksandr and his team in making this a reality".

About POLYN Technology

POLYN Technology is a fabless semiconductor company, supplying ultra-low-power, high-performance Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) technology, IP and Tiny AI chips based on NASP. POLYN’s Neural-Net-To-Chip automation tools support the fast and cost-effective development of tailored Tiny AI solutions, which perform AI computations on-device. The technology and products enable a wide range of edge AI applications with power consumption, accuracy, size, and cloud connectivity constraints, like wearables, Industry 4.0, Connected Health 4.0, Smart Home and more. POLYN Technology was founded in 2019. The company is registered in London and headquartered in Israel. Learn more at www.polyn.ai

About Silicon Catalyst

It’s About What’s Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions - including Photonics, IP, MEMS, sensors, materials and life science - building a large coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 700 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and we have admitted 85 exciting companies. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions. Silicon Catalyst has been named the Semiconductor Review’s 2021 Top-10 Solutions Company award winner.

The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com





