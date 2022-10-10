TSMC September 2022 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 7, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2022 was approximately NT$208.25 billion, a decrease of 4.5 percent from August 2022 and an increase of 36.4 percent from September 2021. Revenue for January through September 2022 totaled NT$1,638.36 billion, an increase of 42.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues September 2022 208,248 August 2022 218,132 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (4.5) September 2021 152,685 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 6.4 January to September 2022 1,638,359 January to September 2021 1,149,226 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 42.6





