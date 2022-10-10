TSMC September 2022 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 7, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2022 was approximately NT$208.25 billion, a decrease of 4.5 percent from August 2022 and an increase of 36.4 percent from September 2021. Revenue for January through September 2022 totaled NT$1,638.36 billion, an increase of 42.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|September 2022
|208,248
|August 2022
|218,132
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(4.5)
|September 2021
|152,685
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|6.4
|January to September 2022
|1,638,359
|January to September 2021
|1,149,226
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|42.6
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- EnOcean accelerates its growth and breadth of energy-saving solutions through the acquisition of the assets of the edge computing solutions business from Renesas
- TSMC September 2022 Revenue Report
- Introducing PCIe 4.0 PHY IP Cores in 7nm for a reliable, Low area and High-Speed Interface Peripheral slot for all your High-End Devices
- Creonic Releases DVB-RCS2 Multi-carrier Satellite Receiver IP Core
- Sondrel announces its intention to list on London Stock Exchange's AIM market on 21 October 2022
Most Popular
- Arm chops staff
- Sondrel announces its intention to list on London Stock Exchange's AIM market on 21 October 2022
- No suggestion from Softbank about Samsung investing in Arm, say reports
- EU chip plan would cost €500bn, says NXP CEO
- GBT Filed a Non-Provisional Patent for Automatic Generation of Integrated Circuits Layout Blocks
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page