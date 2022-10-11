SEMI ESD Alliance Adds Axiomise to Member Roster

Attracted to Networking and Educational Events, Technical Programs

MILPITAS, CALIF. –– October 10, 2022 –– The Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, today announced Axiomise, a leading provider of cutting-edge formal verification training, services and custom solutions, is the newest member of its growing ecosystem.

“It’s important for companies of our size to be part of the thriving electronic system design community,” remarks Dr. Ashish Darbari, CEO and founder of Axiomise. “The networking and educational events and technical programs offer us a platform to reinforce the value of formal verification in semiconductor design in the global electronics industry.”

“Verification is an increasingly critical part of system design,” adds Bob Smith, the ESD Alliance’s executive director. “We’re pleased Axiomise is now a member of our ecosystem and expect Ashish will quickly become a valued participant in our activities.”

As a member of the ESD Alliance, Axiomise is also a member of SEMI, the global industry association representing the worldwide electronic product design and manufacturing supply chain.

About Axiomise

Axiomise is dedicated to furthering the adoption of formal verification through its unique combination of training, consulting and services, along with specialized verification solutions for RISC-V. Founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, a formal verification practitioner for over two decades, it offers cutting-edge, formal verification training, consulting and services. An active user of all formal technologies, including theorem proving, model checking and equivalence checking, Dr. Darbari and his team have trained more than 200 engineers across the semiconductor industry. Dr. Darbari has 47 patents in the field of formal verification.

About the SEMI Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.





