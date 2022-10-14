Brite Semiconductor Provides MIPI IP Total Solution

Shanghai, China—Oct.14, 2022—Brite Semiconductor (“Brite”), a leading custom ASIC&IP provider, today announced providing MIPI IP total solution for custom ASIC/SoC design service. This solution consists of a series of MIPI controller and PHY. It will help the System Manufacturer and IC companies to design high quality ASIC/SoC products while speeding up time to market.

MIPI (“Mobile Industry Processor Interface”) Alliance was established in year 2003. As its name, it is to unite and simply the interfaces of mobile phone processor, several specifications, for example CSI, DSI, DigRF, C/D-PHY was published one after another. As time goes on, they are widely used in several other applications, such as Automotive, Medical instruments and IoT. In a vehicle, almost all the Cameras, Lidar, Radar modules use CSI, display modules (LCD panel) use DSI, I3C is adopted for different sensors, and RFIC uses RFFE for control signals.

Our MIPI IP total solution includes:

MIPI CSI-2 V2.1 Host Controller (Rx)

MIPI CSI-2 V2.1 Device Controller (Tx)

MIPI DSI-2 V1.1 Host Controller (Tx)

MIPI DSI-2 V1.1 Device Controller (Rx)

MIPI D-PHY 1.5/2.5/4.5G Tx/Rx Only or Bi-Direction PHY

VESA DSC V1.2b Encoder

VESA DSC V1.2b Decoder

MIPI I3C V1.2 Host Controller

MIPI I3C V1.2 Device Controller

MIPI RFFE V3.0 Master Controller

MIPI RFFE V3.0 Slave Controller

Mobile Storage – SD3.0/eMMC5.1 Controller and PHY

"Brite Semiconductor is a member of MIPI Alliance. For the development of high-quality, cost-effective, low-energy and interoperable MIPI IP solutions, Brite has always been committed to investing in MIPI technology,” said Yadong Liu, VP of Engineering at Brite Semiconductor. “MIPI C-PHY and C/D-PHY Combo will be ready in next year which can better meet the customer needs.”

About Brite Semiconductor

Brite Semiconductor is a leading custom ASIC and IP provider, and committed to provide flexible one-stop services from architecture design to chip delivery with high value and differentiated solutions.

Brite Semiconductor provides comprehensive silicon proven “YOU” IP portfolio and YouSiP (Silicon-Platform) solution. YouSiP solution provides a prototype design reference for system house and fabless to speed up the time-to-market.

Founded in 2008, Brite Semiconductor is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

For more information, please visit www.britesemi.com





