MOSCHIP joins TSMC Design Center Alliance

Hyderabad, India and Santa Clara, USA - Oct 17, 2022 – MosChip Technologies, a Semiconductor and Embedded system design services company, today announced that the company has joined the Design Center Alliance (DCA) of TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP). The TSMC DCA focuses on chip-implementation services and system-level design solutions to help lower design barriers for customers adopting TSMC technology.

MosChip offers design solutions to customers from RTL design to Silicon and System bring-up. In addition, MosChip has niche design service expertise in the areas of Analog, Mixed-signal design, high-speed serial interfaces, such as SerDes, PLLs, and Data converters. MosChip founded 20+ years ago as the first fabless chip company in India and took many products to volume production. MosChip’s current focus is on Semiconductor/ Embedded system design services along with turn-key ASIC solutions for mixed-signal ASICs and SoCs for computing, storage, IoT, networking, industrial, and consumer applications. Leveraging its RTL to Silicon expertise, the company continues to execute with an excellent track record of first-time-right silicon of 100+ SoC tape-outs. The Company achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for SoC and Embedded system design.

“We're very pleased with the addition of MosChip to our OIP Design Center Alliance to address the growing market need for design services on TSMC’s industry-leading technologies,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Our partnership with MosChip expands TSMC’s design ecosystem and enables our mutual customers to achieve next-generation design success and quickly launch their differentiated products to market.”

“MosChip is pleased to partner with TSMC as its OIP DCA member,” said Venkata Simhadri, MD/ CEO of MosChip. “This is a major milestone for MosChip, which highlights our strategic focus to collaborate with world’s leading foundry for providing highest quality solutions to help our mutual customers enable advanced SoC design. The membership certainly allows to engage and serve our mutual customers more efficiently.”

About MosChip

MosChip Technologies Limited is a publicly-traded semiconductor and system design services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with 1000+ engineers located in Silicon Valley-USA, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. MosChip has over a twenty year track record in designing semiconductor products and SOCs for computing, networking and consumer applications. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs. For more information, visit moschip.com





