SmartDV Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

IP Quality Management System Given Seal of Approval by TVE CERT

SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– October 19, 2022 –– SmartDV™ Technologies, provider of flexible semiconductor design IP and verification solutions, has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification by TVE Certification Services Pvt. Ltd. (TVE CERT), a leading standards certification body in India. TVE CERT is accredited by the International Accreditation Service (IAS) and is a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA).

Dubbed “the world’s favorite standard” by virtue of its exceptionally widespread use, ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems – Requirements is a broad reference for quality around the globe. In evaluating SmartDV for ISO 9001:2015 compliance, TVE CERT conducted meticulous audits of the IP supplier’s quality management protocols across all departments. The awarded certificate encompasses “Design, Development, Verification Services and Support for Various IP (IP, VIP, AIP, TEM, Models and Analog IP) Solutions for Mobile, Networking, SoC, Automotive, Serial Bus, Storage, Video, Memory, Mil-Aero and Other Protocols as per Customer Requirements.” View SmartDV’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate here.

Quality is fundamental to the design of intricate semiconductor products. Chip designers must be able to depend upon IP suppliers for bug-free cores that reliably perform to specification. “SmartDV was founded on the principle that innovation and quality must go hand-in-hand—always,” observed Deepak Kumar Tala, CEO and managing director of SmartDV. “Attaining ISO 9001 certification validates what our customers have long relied upon from SmartDV’s design IP and verification solutions: proven technology and attention to detail, underpinned by responsive support and a relentless drive to improve.”

SmartDV’s CTO, Kavitha Tala, highlighted the tangential benefits of having taken the company through the certification process: “As our engineering team worked with TVE CERT, we turned a critical eye to our internal processes and made improvements to standardize procedures and increase efficiency. The impact of ISO 9001 does not stop now that SmartDV has received a certificate—it will be evident for years to come in the superior quality of our IP.”

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies offers the world’s broadest portfolio of design and verification intellectual property (IP), giving its customers a distinct competitive edge by delivering high-quality, proven IP and productivity tools that speed time to market. SmartDV IP is used today by more than 300 customers worldwide, including seven of the

top 10 semiconductor companies and four of the largest consumer electronics companies. The company’s catalog of more than 800 design and verification IP products spans 5G, automotive, defense and aerospace, mobile, networking, serial bus, storage, protocols, video and display markets.

SmartDV is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California. Visit www.smartdvtech.com to learn more.





