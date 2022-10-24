Nextera Video and Adeas ST 2110 and NMOS FPGA Cores Receive Latest JT-NM Tested Badges

After another round of extensive interop testing, Nextera-Adeas and many of their customers have earned JT-NM tested badges for ST 2110 and NMOS

October 24, 2022 – El Dorado Hills, California – Nextera Video and Adeas are proud to announce that their industry leading ST 2110, ST 2059, and NMOS FPGA IP Cores and software have received the latest JT-NM Tested badges from the August interop event in Wuppertal, Germany. Many Nextera-Adeas customers also participated in the testing event and earned JT-NM tested badges for their products made with the Nextera-Adeas FPGA cores and NMOS software.

The complete Nextera-Adeas core set offers everything needed for turnkey AV over IP including ST 2110 & 2059 FPGA cores and NMOS control software, along with reference designs containing all required drivers & daemons, a control simple API, and a web GUI. Design services are also available to help customers with resource limitations get their product to market quickly.

The JT-NM Tested program offers documented insight into how vendor equipment conforms to specific SMPTE standards and AMWA NMOS specifications, as well as selected real-world scenarios.

“We are pleased to have earned the latest JT-NM Tested badges alongside our valued customers who also participated and earned their own badges” said Jed Deame, CEO of Nextera Video. “Our industry-proven IP cores ensure customer products conform to the ST 2110 and NMOS specifications for interoperability, and allow our customers to add IP capabilities to their products quickly and easily,” continued Deame.

The Nextera-Adeas team recently exhibited at IBC 2022 where they demonstrated multi-format switching, highlighting their new FGPA core features as a Universal 2110/ TR-08 (JPEG-XS)/IPMX Transmitter/Receiver supporting compressed/uncompressed, HD/4K, and 50 Hz/59.94 Hz. Also new for IBC 2022 was the addition of Secure NMOS using HTTPS and TLS authentication.

About JT-NM:

The JT-NM (Joint Taskforce on Networked Media) is a self-coordinating group of industry bodies working together on the development of IP technologies for professional media systems. Admin Group Members include the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE©), and the Video Services Forum (VSF). This document was developed by an ad-hoc group of industry experts including both manufacturers and broadcasters to provide guidance and drive towards common solutions for the deployment of SMPTE ST 2110-based media networks.

www.JT-NM.org

About Nextera Video:

Nextera Video’s mission is to help equipment manufacturers IP-enable their products quickly and easily. We specialize in the education and development of NMOS software solutions to enable control interoperability via familiar controllers with plug-and-play functionality. We also provide sales and customer support services for the combined Adeas/Nextera solution.

www.nexteravideo.com

About Adeas:

Adeas is an independent design house and specialist in IP-cores for “media over IP” solutions. We license our IP-cores and develop customer-specific firmware, modules, boards and (sub-)systems for customers in the broadcast and pro AV industry helping them get high-quality products to the market faster and cheaper.

www.adeas.nl





