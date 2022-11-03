Silicon Creations Named 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for Analog and Mixed-Signal IP

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.-- November 02, 2022 -- Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), has been recognized by TSMC as the recipient of the 2022 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year Award for Analog and Mixed Signal IP. The OIP Partner of the Year award honors TSMC OIP ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year.

Silicon Creations and other OIP ecosystem partners’ collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2022 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

This award was given to Silicon Creations based on the company’s extensive portfolio of PLL and SerDes IPs which has been assessed through the TSMC 9000 IP quality assessment program for multiple processes ranging from 180nm to 3nm. Along with the PLL success at TSMC, Silicon Creations continues to design and expand its offering of multi-protocol and low-latency SerDes PMAs, supporting up to 26Gbps in TSMC process nodes of 40nm Low Power (LP), 40nm General Purpose (GP), 16/12nm FinFET Compact Technology (FFC), N7, and N6.

Silicon Creations and TSMC’s relationship is now in its second decade. Collaboration has increased over this time, particularly since the introduction of FinFET process nodes by TSMC. This is evidenced by the tremendous number of TSMC FinFET wafer shipments that include Silicon Creations IP.

“Silicon Creations is honored to accept the 2022 Analog Mixed Signal IP Partner of the Year award for the sixth year in a row. This is a remarkable achievement by all our team members,” said Randy Caplan, Silicon Creations Co-Founder. “The past year was yet another year of explosive growth for our company, particularly in the level of (FinFET) production chips that are being fabbed by TSMC for our customers. True proof that our collaboration with TSMC provides customers with benefits including low risk, good yield and short time to market, the very standards that drive our company as semiconductor IP providers.”

“TSMC recognized Silicon Creations with the 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards for its contribution to the OIP design ecosystem,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Silicon Creations’ continuous collaboration with TSMC and efforts enable our mutual customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC’s leading technologies to accelerate the innovation for their differentiated products.”

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation. Silicon Creations will continue working with TSMC to enable next generation designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies.

