SiFive Awarded TSMC Open Innovation Platform Partner of the Year
Santa Clara, Calif., November 3, 2022 - SiFive, Inc. the founder and leader of RISC-V computing, today announced it has received the 2022 TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year award, in the Emerging IP Company category. Dr. L.C Lu, TSMC fellow and vice president of design and technology platform, presented the distinguished award to SiFive executives at the recent TSMC 2022 OIP Ecosystem Forum in Santa Clara, CA. The recognition reflects the ongoing innovation and collaboration between the two companies that is furthering the momentum of RISC-V.
The Partner of the Year award honors TSMC OIP ecosystem partners' pursuit of excellence in next-generation silicon enablement over the past year.
“OIP Partner of the Year award-winning companies work relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation to accelerate silicon innovation,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “SiFive’s partnership with TSMC and leadership in the RISC-V architecture enable our mutual customers to achieve next-generation design innovation for key spaces, such as HPC, mobile, and automotive.”
“The global SiFive team is honored to be recognized with this prestigious TSMC award for our partnership, RISC-V leadership, and continued innovation,” said Yunsup Lee, Co-founder and CTO. “This award reflects the importance both companies place on our long-term innovation partnership and the great work by teams in both companies. SiFive offers leading power and area efficiencies in a modern architecture supported by the global RISC- V ecosystem, and working with TSMC we are able to do so on the most advanced process nodes and together help proliferate RISC-V.”
About SiFive
As the pioneers who introduced RISC-V to the world, SiFive is transforming the future of compute by bringing the limitless potential of RISC-V to the highest performance and most data-intensive applications in the world. SiFive’s unrivaled compute platforms have enabled leading technology companies around the world to innovate, optimize and deliver the most advanced solutions of tomorrow across every market segment of chip design, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, automotive, data center, mobile, and consumer. With SiFive, the future of RISC-V has no limits. For more information, please visit SiFive.com.
