eMemory Receives 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Embedded Memory IP

Hsinchu Taiwan, November 7th, 2022 – eMemory has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of its 2022 Open Innovation Platform® OIP Partner of the Year award for Specialty Embedded Memory IP. The OIP Partner of the Year awards honor TSMC OIP ecosystem partners like eMemory, demonstrating excellence in next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3D IC design enablement over the past year.

eMemory received this Specialty Embedded Memory IP award based on their delivery of the following:

To date, around 700 of eMemory’s silicon IPs have been deployed on TSMC’s industry-leading process technologies. After eMemory’s Secure OTP solutions (NeoFuse and NeoPUF) qualified for TSMC’s leading-edge N7 and N6 processes to support the AECQ100 Grade 0 temperature standard (-40°C to 150°C), the development of Secure OTP is continuing on N5 and N4P. Currently, the characterization of NeoFuse on N5 is ongoing, with qualification due in Q1 2023, and NeoFuse will soon complete tape-out on the N4P process.

In addition to non-volatile memory (NVM) for advanced logic processes at TSMC, eMemory has also developed comprehensive IP solutions for various applications. NeoFuse is now qualified on TSMC’s 55nm BCD, 28nm RF HPC+ ULL, and 12nm FFC+ processes. In addition to their OTP solutions, NeoMTP is now qualified for the TSMC 90nm BCD+ process.

eMemory President, Michael Ho, said “It’s an honor and a privilege to receive TSMC’s OIP Partner of the Year award for Specialty Embedded Memory IP solutions. For us, it demonstrates a vote of confidence from our customers in the quality of our technology. It also shows that our partnership with TSMC, which now spans over two decades, remains strong.”

“TSMC recognized eMemory with the TSMC 2022 OIP Partner of the Year award for its contribution to the OIP design ecosystem,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “eMemory’s continuous collaboration with TSMC and effort ensure our mutual customers have access to TSMC’s leading technologies needed to innovate and achieve the best possible design results.”

The title “TSMC OIP Partner of the Year” is exclusively awarded to partner companies with the highest design, development, and technology implementation standards that aid in accelerating silicon innovation. eMemory will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation SoC and 3D IC designs with best-in-class solutions and services that utilize their latest technologies.

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a supplier of semiconductor IP specializing in embedded hard cores. As a world-leading provider of IP, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 2,100 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally since its establishment in 2000. We have received TSMC’s “Best IP Partner Award” each year since TSMC initiated this honor in 2010.

As a global leader in the eNVM (embedded non-volatile memory) market, eMemory provides patented solutions with the industry’s widest adoption across an extensive range of process technologies. We have also become an industry leader providing security IP cores based on silicon biometrics.

eMemory’s eNVM IP offerings include one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse) and multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE). NeoPUF is the company’s embedded root of trust technology for security applications.

For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw .





