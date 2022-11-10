Codasip to boost RISC-V security through Cerberus acquisition

“RISC-V security needs to be taken more seriously”

Munich, Germany - 10 November 2022 – Codasip, the leader in processor design automation and RISC-V processor IP, today announced that it has acquired Cerberus Security Labs. The company’s IoT security IP and experienced team will enable Codasip customers to quickly embed secure solutions for RISC-V processor designs.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is complete with immediate effect, with the Cerberus team based in Bristol, UK, joining as Codasip employees.

Ron Black, CEO Codasip, commented: “Security is a key enabler for connected products, and it is a problem that many companies are struggling to address in a scalable way. Through this acquisition we will provide our customers with access to the Cerberus team’s extensive experience in security design and implementation, and we will be able to extend our offering to match our customers’ needs for ensuring their products meet both their security and business requirements.”

Dr Carl Shaw, Cerberus Founder, added: “Codasip offers us a springboard to use our technology to solve real customer needs, in a growing market opportunity. RISC-V security needs to be taken more seriously, and Codasip Studio and the CodAL language offer exciting avenues to insert security features into hardware designs. We are proud to have our team and achievements recognized and are delighted to be part of an innovative company experiencing such rapid growth in an exciting market.”

As a founding member of the IoT Security Foundation, Cerberus has been actively involved with writing standards and promoting the need for security in IoT. The team’s experience working for major brands in the consumer, automotive and semiconductor markets, participation in advanced academic research into cybersecurity for embedded systems, and involvement with industry bodies, resulted in the creation of robust security products for IoT applications. Codasip enables Cerberus to build on its achievements, to deliver a unique offering that RISC-V needs today – to ensure that even ‘non-standard’ customized, domain-specific and low-power embedded applications can all be delivered with safety and security at their core.

Codasip’s processor IP is optimized using Codasip Studio with CodAL language and the plan is to quickly integrate Cerberus Labs’ embedded security IP to enable Codasip customers and RISC-V developers to easily integrate secure functionality.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors.

Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.





