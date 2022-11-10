Mythic strapped for cash

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly

November 10, 2022 -- After raising $165.2 million in venture capital, it looks as if Mythic, the analogue processor pioneer, has run out of cash.

Mythic “ran out of runway with the investors before we could get to revenue,” wrote Mythic’s vp engineering Ty Garibay on LinkedIn earlier this week. Garibay said he’s looking for a job.

Click here to read more ...







