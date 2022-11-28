Cortus announces the launch of LOTUS family with two new RISC-V microcontrollers (MCUs)

Montpellier, France -- November 28, 2022 -- Cortus, an innovative French fabless semiconductor manufacturing group today announces two new RISC-V microcontrollers (MCUs). They are designed for ease of use, and to simplify migration from existing MCUs with maximal software reuse to minimize development cost.

Lotus1: Low cost consumer MCU with electric motor control

Lotus2: Automotive MCU for body and chassis control

The integration of the RISC-V solution into Automotive and Consumer products is becoming a natural choice for industrial companies. RISC-V is a well-known open-source standard Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) combined with a strong and robust software ecosystem. This combination provides flexibility, customization and long-term evolution which makes RISC-V perfectly suited for long product life cycles. Microcontrollers are the key enablers of energy efficiency in automotive engineering.

OEM manufacturers and automobile manufacturing companies require these kinds of MCUs for maintaining their own applications and for adding new features in the future.

Cortus microcontrollers offer designers of embedded systems and applications a balance between performance, power, security, total system cost and energy efficiency. These are not just MCU chips, but are comprehensive solutions from chip to product with a fully featured Software Development Kit (SDK), which provides full support through to the final product development stage.

Cortus Lotus1 is a microcontroller designed for battery powered consumer products combining value, low voltage operation (allowing the use of a single cell battery), ultra-low power consumption (allowing the chip to be permanently connected to the battery with programmed or use an externally triggered wakeup), with a powerful set of peripherals. It is a perfect economic solution for sensing and small motor control applications.

Cortus Lotus2 is the first of a large family of Automotive MCUs covering a wide range of applications such as body electronics control, chassis control, infotainment connection module, HAVC, windows, door, sunroof management, powertrain, motor control and more. It is compliant with ISO26262 ASIL-B and/or IEC 61508, AEC Q100/1 certifications. Other members of the family will also be ISO26262 ASIL-D compliant with an Evita full HSM.

About Cortus S.A.S.

Cortus is a fabless semiconductor manufacturing group headquartered in Mauguio (near Montpellier, France). Cortus provides IC devices from a simple MCU to a high-end SoC using its own broad IP portfolio which includes processors 32/64 bits (Cortus ISA and RISC-V ISA), digital, analog, mixed-signal, RF and security IP; in many areas such as Automotive, IoT/NB-IoT, Edge Computing and Industrial. Over 13 billion devices have been manufactured containing Cortus processors and IP.

Cortus is a core contributing member and board member of the DASH7 Alliance. Cortus is also a member of the Wi-SUN alliance. Cortus is a Platinum Founding Member of the RISC-V Foundation and strategic member of RISC-V International.





