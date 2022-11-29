QuantWare launches Foundry Services for superconducting quantum chips

QuantWare, the leading provider of large scale superconducting quantum processors, launches Foundry Services of quantum hardware to fuel innovation in the quantum computing industry

November 29, 2022 -- DELFT, NETHERLANDS – QuantWare, the leading provider of superconducting quantum processors, announced the launch of its Foundry Services to provide a powerful and cost-effective alternative to anyone wanting to fabricate their own Superconducting Quantum Chips without having in-house fabrication capabilities.

Fabrication and production of quantum computing hardware currently is very capital intensive, requiring a team of highly skilled fabrication engineers and access to cleanroom facilities. These high barriers of entry limit innovation in the field of quantum computing.

QuantWare aims to lower the hurdle to enter into the quantum computing space by offering its excess fabrication capacity to third parties. This will help the field accelerate research and innovation by making industry leading fabrication processes available to everyone

“Opening up our Foundry capabilities for the design of others massively lowers the barrier to build a quantum computer”, said Matthijs Rijlaarsdam, Co-Founder and CEO of QuantWare. “It also prepares our company for future large-scale processors that, like in Semicon, will feature IP from different sources. We believe it to be a big step towards our mission to accelerate the advent of the quantum computer”

About QuantWare

QuantWare is a TU Delft / QuTech spin-out that develops, designs, and fabricates scalable superconducting quantum processors. The company is the first in the world that sells these to third parties. This allows the company's customers to build full stack Open-Architecture Quantum Computers for 1/10th the cost of competing solutions. These are systems that are built using the components of various suppliers, much like today’s computers. QuantWare develops technology that will massively scale the number of qubits in a single processor, to create processors that can perform useful quantum computation in the near term. The company is based in Delft, the Netherlands.





