RISC-V Summit 2022: Codasip to showcase processor customization, and safety and security solutions

Munich, Germany - 29 November 2022 - At RISC-V Summit 2022, Codasip, the leader in processor design automation and RISC-V processor IP, will present solutions for implementing safety and security in RISC-V IP. In addition, the company will demonstrate the benefits of its unique processor customization offering. The technology will be presented as demos in booth PG2 and in conference sessions.

This December, the #RISCV community – including the technical, industry, domain, and special interest groups who define the architecture’s specifications – will be in San Jose, California for four days of technology breakthroughs, industry milestones, tutorials, and relationship-building. The event is being produced in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation available. Codasip is a platinum sponsor of the summit, and will be presenting the following sessions:

On Tuesday, December 13, 10:35am – 10:45am, Ron Black, CEO is presenting on the topic Avoiding Murphy’s Law and Satan’s Law without selling your soul.

Tuesday, December 13, 3:30pm – 3:40pm, Paul Elliott, Safety and Security Architect will do a live demo of a RISC-V dual lock-step implementation for safety and security applications.

On Wednesday, December 14, 4:25pm – 5:10pm, Keith Graham, VP University Program and Customer Experience, will be part of the panel discussion RISC-V in education and training: Successes and gaps.

Anyone interested to learn more about Codasip's offering can request a meeting

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors.



Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.





