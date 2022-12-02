Codasip and Intel bring RISC-V development to higher-education

The Codasip University Program joins Intel® Pathfinder For RISC-V

Munich, Germany, 1 December 2022 – Codasip, the leader in processor design automation and RISC-V processor IP, today announced it is collaborating with Intel® to enable undergraduate and graduate level courses to benefit from faster, simplified architectural exploration combining Codasip RISC-V IP cores, the Codasip Studio development environment, and Intel's FPGA platforms.

As announced today, Intel is scaling up the ecosystem around its Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V* program. Part of this is a new focus on education. Codasip's University Program was launched in March of 2022 and already has several universities worldwide using its curriculum, providing universities with access to Codasip Studio and project-based RISC-V assignments.

Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V provides a common environment for accessing RISC-V and peripheral IP for its FPGA boards, enabling architectural exploration and exploration of different configurations and combinations of IP. Starting in the fall of 2023, Codasip’s University program will take advantage of Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V qualified FPGA development boards that are optimal for graduate System-On-Chip curriculum assignments requiring greater capabilities, as well as undergraduate High-Level Synthesis (HLS) & Verilog curriculum assignments requiring lower price points.

Keith Graham, Vice President of University and Customer Experience Program, Codasip, said, “The addition of Intel’s FPGA platforms into Codasip’s computer architecture project-based assignments will further boost our three University Program Pillars; preparing the next generation of researchers, training the next generation of engineers, and developing solutions to solve tomorrow’s technological challenges.”

Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures from Intel, commented: “Codasip has put together a program that comprehends the needs of universities worldwide. By extending our collaboration with Codasip to include the education segment, we hope to enable the next generation of RISC-V developers on an accelerated timeline.”

To register interest in joining the Codasip University Program, and to learn more about the program, visit the Codasip University Program page here: https://codasip.com/university-program/

Intel has today announced an expansion of its Pathfinder ecosystem: https://pathfinder.intel.com/news/intel-pathfinder-for-risc-v-new-capabilities-and-a-growing-ecosystem/

*Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. No product or component can be absolutely secure.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.





