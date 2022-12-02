USB IP Cores for the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V Platform

Vitthal Udyognagar, India, Dec 1st 2022: System Level Solutions, Inc. (SLS) is a leading provider of ready-to-integrate solutions for FPGA and ASIC designs by offering various interfaces, communication protocols, memory controllers, processors, and more. SLS today announces support for Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V* via its USB Host and Device Controller IP for the Cyclone 10 GX FPGA development board, a recently added board supported by Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V.

RISC-V is an open standard instruction Set Architecture (ISA) that allows chip developers to configure a custom processor with standard extensions and configuration options. Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V* transforms how SOC architects and system software developers define new products.

“Through the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V program, Intel will significantly boost RISC-V adoption. System Level Solutions, Inc. (SLS) is thrilled to be part of the Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V platform, initially providing access to its USB IP cores. SLS's IP cores are silicon-proven and trusted IP cores in the industry. Integrating RISC-V supported IP cores creates opportunities for accelerated development with lower risk. SLS will continue to enable its other IP cores for the platform in the near future. This move marks SLS’s strategic investment in open collaboration and commitment to the open RISC-V architecture,” said Mr. Paresh Patel, Founder and CEO, System Level Solutions, Inc.

“The rapid emergence of RISC-V is opening up new opportunities for developing products and solutions. We are working hard to unite the RISC-V ecosystem around Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V to accelerate RISC-V adoption overall. We are pleased that SLS IP cores integrate into Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V, enabling both FPGA and ASIC designs," said Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures from Intel.

About System Level Solutions:

Founded in December 2001, System Level Solutions is an integration specialist providing innovative and creative solutions spanning intellectual property, hardware/software design, and manufacturing. SLS offers a wide range of IP cores, design services, software, manufacturing and testing to help customers build products and get them to market rapidly.





