Codasip launches Codasip Labs to accelerate advanced technologies
December 7, 2022 -- Codasip, the leader in processor design automation and RISC-V processor IP, today announced the establishment of Codasip Labs as an innovation hub within the company. The new organization will support the development and commercialization of technical innovations in key applications including security, functional safety, and AI/ML. The mission of Codasip Labs is to identify and build technologies that extend the possibilities of custom compute and accelerate the time to market for uniquely better products with customized, domain-specific designs.
Codasip Labs will report into Codasip Founder and President Karel Masarik. He founded Codasip in 2014 based on 10 years of research in hardware/software co-design, enabling the company to launch the world’s first commercial RISC-V core. Masarik leads a growing team of application experts within Codasip Labs, including the recently acquired Cerberus Security Labs.
Masarik commented: “With Codasip Labs, we aim to extend the possible, bridging a gap that often exists between innovative research and commercialization. As semiconductor scaling is showing its limits, there is an obvious need for new ways of thinking. We will be working with universities, research institutes and strategic partners to enable innovation and empower our customers to stay at the forefront of processor architecture.”
With Codasip Labs, the company is creating an environment for cooperative research between Codasip and its partners, customers, and academia. This will accelerate the development of new solutions that will have an impact on the future of customized, domain-specific designs.
Part of Codasip Labs, the Codasip University Program focuses on preparing the next generation of researchers, training the next generation of engineers, and developing solutions to solve tomorrow’s technological challenges, cooperating with other industry leaders such as Intel.
Codasip Labs is also taking part in setting industry standards from within the RISC-V Steering Committee and Working Groups as well as through other organizations, for example within the ecosystem forming around the EU Chips Act.
For more information on Codasip Labs, visit the new page on our website.
|
Search Silicon IP
Codasip Hot IP
Related News
- VeriSilicon Launches New Families of Advanced Audio / Video Application Platforms to Accelerate Portable Multimedia Designs
- Silicon Labs Selects CoreHW Advanced Bluetooth AoA Switch for Dual Polarized Antenna Array Pro Kit
- GlobalFoundries Unveils GF Labs to Accelerate Technology Innovation
- Faraday Launches Cortex-A53-based Platform to Accelerate FinFET SoC Development
- Intel Foundry Services Launches Ecosystem Alliance to Accelerate Customer Innovation
Breaking News
- Andes Technology and Parasoft Collaborate to Provide Seamless Software Testing Tools for Automotive Functional Safety Applications
- Codasip launches Codasip Labs to accelerate advanced technologies
- MIPS Selects Imperas for Advanced Verification of High-Performance RISC-V Application-class Processors
- TSMC Announces Updates for TSMC Arizona
- Mixel Patented MIPI D-PHY RX+ IP Integrated into Lumissil Automotive Microcontroller
Most Popular
- Renesas tapes out spiking neural network chip
- Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V: New Capabilities and A Growing Ecosystem
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.3% Month-to-Month in October
- Novatek Adopts CEVA's Latest Sensor Hub DSP for New Multi-sensor IP Camera SoC
- Implement seamless DRAM processing speeds utilizing Silicon Proven DDR4/LPDDR4/DDR3L Combo PHY IP Core in 12FFC process technology
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page